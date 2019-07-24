It’s hard to consider a pitcher an ace without a plus fastball, and Boyd does not have one. His average velocity this season is 91.7 MPH, according to FanGraphs, which leads us to the most interesting part of Boyd’s outing on Tuesday. Throughout his six innings of work, Boyd’s heater consistently sat 92-94 and touched 95. In fact, according to BrooksBaseball.net, his fastball has averaged 93 miles per hour during the month of July, the highest of any month over the last two seasons and the continuation of what has been a linear progression in 2019: 91.3 in April, 92.6 in May, 92.8 in June, and 93.04 in July. His ability to change elevations with the pitch and locate it at the upper end of the zone amplified the pitch’s effectiveness against the Phillies: he generated swings-and-misses on 17 percent of the fastballs he threw, up from a season average of nine percent. Then again, the Phillies have struggled to hit fastballs at times this season.