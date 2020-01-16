Beltran’s dismissal -- he and the Mets “agreed to mutually part ways,” according to a statement from the team -- comes near the end of a week in which the Astros fired general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, both of whom were suspended one year by MLB for not squelching the sign stealing, and the Boston Red Sox removed manager Alex Cora, a mastermind of the Astros’ scheme while serving as their bench coach. The Red Sox are also being investigated by MLB for sign-stealing allegations under Cora’s direction in 2018.