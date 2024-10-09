‘You’re mean.’ We asked Grimace — a few of them, actually — what they think of Phillies fans.

NEW YORK — It’s hard to believe, but there are still some Mets fans who don’t know about Grimace.

Heading into Citi Field, Chris Gonzalez was stopped by local media and by dozens of fans, all of whom wanted a picture with him in his massive inflatable Grimace costume. But occasionally, a straggler would walk by with a confused look. One asked, “What’s the deal with Grimace?”

Surely, over the course of Tuesday’s game, he figured it out.

Phillies fans are likely all familiar with Sad Grimace from Game 2, the brave soul who walked into Citizens Bank Park in a Grimace costume to cheer on the Mets.

At Citi Field, dozens of fans of all ages and genders came to the ballpark for Game 3 in different flavors of Grimace costumes, and even more wore Grimace T-shirts or custom Grimace jerseys. At one point, two Grimaces almost kissed on the big screen before the scoreboard operator cut away, to the dismay of the crowd.

On the broadcast, one Grimace was seen enjoying a cold one, while nearly every big Mets play was accompanied by a shot of a Grimace in a varying state of pure pandemonium.

So where did all these Grimaces — is the plural of Grimace Grimici? — come from?

Gonzalez overnighted his costume to wear it for Game 3. Phillies fans, for their part, have taken to the internet to threaten to kill Grimace, skin him, and have Bryce Harper wear his fur as a cape, among other things. It also feels important to note here that they’re talking about the fictional character Grimace and not planning on committing any actual crimes. But that hasn’t stopped his brethren — those donning Grimace costumes the same way shopping mall Santas aren’t the real Santa, but rather extensions of the original — from taking offense.

“I don’t really like Phillies fans,” Gonzalez said. “You get a bit of a pass today, but please, settle down.”

Although not every fan used it as an opportunity to take a shot at the Phillies and their fans.

Eleven-year-old Cayden Schrubby planned on dressing as Grimace for Halloween as soon as the Mets started their 7-0 run post-Grimace first pitch. His father got him the costume even sooner “for good luck” to wear to Game 3 to cheer on the Mets.

Schrubby has not forgiven Phillies fans for booing Brandon Nimmo in Game 2 when he appeared to be injured, but ultimately stayed in the game.

“Why did you boo Nimmo when he got hurt?” Schrubby said. “Why are you booing everyone? We didn’t do that. You’re mean.”

He also became an instant hit with fans in the outfield, who lined up to take pictures with Schrubby in his costume.

Grimace himself (the “real” one) even made the trip, receiving a hero’s welcome on the 7 train from fans in a train wrapped in Grimace decals.

The oddly-shaped purple mascot later appeared in the ballpark as part of a bit in which he tried to convert a Phillies fan, cheering on Mr. Met as he knocked off the hat of a Phillies fan and gave him a Mets T-shirt.

Unlike on Sunday, all of the Grimaces went home happy on Tuesday. And like a king overlooking his subjects, Grimace Prime celebrated the win with his adoring fans.

The Phillies, now on the brink of elimination, will certainly be seeing more purple at Citi Field for Wednesday’s Game 4. But they still have the chance to win Games 4 and 5 and end the Grimace hype, possibly forever.

What a waste of $60 Amazon costumes that would be.