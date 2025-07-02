Padres pounce on Mick Abel, hold off the Phillies to take Game 1 of doubleheader

One strike.

That was all Mick Abel needed. One measly strike, one pitch anywhere close to the zone, and Abel might’ve sidestepped trouble Wednesday, two innings into the Phillies’ day-night doubleheader against the Padres.

Instead, the rookie right-hander threw a sinker up and in for a ball, then spiked a curveball in the dirt. Low-and-away slider, high-and-tight heater — ball and ball. Over and over, again and again. Six consecutive balls, eight of nine, 12 of 15, one walk leading to another and another.

And before long, Abel went from having Padres No. 9 hitter Elias Díaz in a two-out, two-strike hole to trudging to the dugout after allowing five runs on two hits and five walks in only 1⅔ innings in his sixth career start for the Phillies.

The question now: Will there be a seventh?

Hold that thought.

First, the Phillies lost the matinee half of the doubleheader, 6-4, despite a ninth-inning rally in which they overcame a poor baserunning decision by Brandon Marsh and brought Kyle Schwarber to the plate as the go-ahead run.

But Schwarber struck out, and the Phillies had about two hours to regroup before the series-deciding nightcap, not an easy assignment against Padres ace Dylan Cease.

Got that? OK, back to Abel. Because among the 26 players who have lockers in the Phillies’ clubhouse, there isn’t a more fascinating case than Abel with 29 days to go until the trade deadline.

Abel, filling in for the injured Aaron Nola, possesses the upside of a future mainstay starter. At present, though, he seems to lack a spot in the Phillies’ 2026 rotation, regardless of whether they re-sign free agent Ranger Suárez.

Maybe, then, Abel is best deployed as a trade chip to help bring back bullpen help. Or maybe his fastball and curveball could play up in a relief role down the stretch.

Fascinating, right?

But if Abel pitches like he did against the Padres, it’s also moot.

Pitching for the first time in 11 days after his scheduled start Friday night in Atlanta got washed out by rain, Abel retired five of the first six batters before walking Xander Bogaerts and allowing a single to Jake Cronenworth with one out in the second inning.

Abel walked Díaz to load the bases, then walked Fernando Tatis Jr. to force in a run. All five pitches to righty-hitting Tatis were up and in, one of which knocked him down and nearly hit his bat as he hit the deck. Abel walked Jackson Merrill to bring home another run.

Up stepped Manny Machado, and once again, Abel was a strike from getting out of the inning. But rather than burying a curveball, he left it over the plate for Machado to bang to left field for a three-run double.

And with that, with 16 innings left in the doubleheader, Abel’s day was over.

The Phillies burned through four relievers, nearly half the bullpen, with another game left to play.

The Phillies cut the margin to 6-3 entering the ninth inning. Trea Turner lined a single to center field, but Marsh appeared to get tagged on the foot trying to go from first base to third. The call on the field was overturned, giving the Phillies one more chance.

It’s conceivable that Abel was rusty. In an attempt to stay sharp after the washout in Atlanta, he threw an additional between-starts bullpen session. The Phillies used the time to make a few adjustments.

Such as?

“To be able to change [a hitter’s] eye level,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Throw his two-seamer a little bit, power the ball through the zone, get above the barrel. Just be who he is, really.”

Instead, Abel became only the sixth Phillies pitcher since 1991 to allow at least five walks in less than two innings of a start, joining Garrett Stephenson (1998), Matt Beech (1997), Rafael Quirico (1996), Tommy Greene (1995), and José De Jesús (1991).