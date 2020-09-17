Mickey Moniak received a somewhat surprising call-up to the big leagues on Wednesday.
Now, it’s time for him to play.
Moniak, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, will make his first major-league start Thursday night in the Phillies' series finale against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. He will play left field (Andrew McCutchen will be the designated hitter) and bat ninth for manager Joe Girardi, according to the lineup released by the team.
Girardi is stacking the lineup with left-handed hitters, including Moniak and centerfielder Adam Haseley, against Mets right-hander Seth Lugo. Roman Quinn, who has gotten most of the playing time in center field, will begin the game on the bench.
The Phillies didn’t expect to bring Moniak to the majors this season. They didn’t even add him to their 60-player pool until last month because he was hampered by a knee injury this summer.
But injuries have infiltrated the roster lately. With outfielder Jay Bruce still a few days from returning after a recurrence of a left quadriceps strain, reserve outfielder Kyle Garlick went down Tuesday night with a strained oblique muscle in his side. The Phillies elected to call up Moniak over fellow non-roster outfielders Mikie Mahtook and Nick Martini, both of whom have previous major-league experience, because he reportedly had been hitting well in intrasquad scrimmages at the satellite camp in Lehigh Valley.
Moniak made his major-league debut as a pinch-runner for fellow rookie Alec Bohm in the ninth inning Wednesday night.
Girardi was impressed with Moniak during spring training in February and March.
“What I saw from him was there’s a lot of talent there, but there’s also a kid that I thought handled big-league spring training really well for such a young player, where he wasn’t intimidated,” Girardi said Wednesday. “He felt comfortable. Guys loved being around him. That’s what you worry about. First time a guy gets in a game, or the first week, or the first month, is how their nerves play. But I didn’t see a lot of nerves from him, and that’s a good sign.”
Moniak, who turned 22 in May, is the 17th player among the top 30 picks in 2016 to reach the big leagues. Of that group, only five were high-school picks. Moniak signed out of high school for $6.1 million.
In a non-pandemic season, Moniak likely would’ve spent the year in triple-A. As one of the youngest players in the double-A Eastern League last season, he batted .252 with a .741 OPS and 111 strikeouts in 119 games.