“You couldn’t get ahold of him in the offseason,” Bowa said. “Once the season was over, he was gone until the next one. The other thing about Irish is that he knew how to let games go. Vuke [the late John Vukovich] and I would go over every game after it was over. Irish would get dressed and leave. He cared, but when it was over, it was over. He used to say, ‘Take a shower, wash it off and come back tomorrow.’