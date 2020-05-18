“I am almost 21 years old so I have to try to get moving,” said Mike, who has the same name as his father’s distant cousin who played in the NFL from 1972-80. “I am not saying the window is closing, and you want to keep moving and get closer to the big leagues. The timing [stinks] but you have to try to take a positive out of it and keep working hard and make sure you are ready for whenever they do start back up.”