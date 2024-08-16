Mike Trout and his son went hunting for his baseball card. Here’s what happened when they found it.

Even Mike Trout gets excited pulling baseball cards. Sure, if Trout wanted, he could track down his own rookie card, but half the fun is the unpredictability of who you’re going to pull every time you open a pack.

Trout, a Millville, N.J., native, set out to pull his own rookie card from a massive box of Bowman draft and prospect baseball cards from 2009 with his son, Beckham.

“We gotta get you, Daddy,” Beckham said. “I believe it, Daddy. We’ll see.”

Of course, because he’s Mike Trout, he only had to open one pack before picking up an autographed Mike Trout rookie card.

“No way, dude, no way!” Trout exclaimed. “Let’s go! We just pulled it. We just pulled a monster! Let’s go, baby!”

Trout was right to be excited — his autographed rookie cards have sold for as much as $900,000. The card Trout pulled is probably not worth that much, but a similar Bowman Trout autograph rookie card is currently up on eBay for $8,000, which is still a decent chunk of change.

The Angels center fielder of course is in the fifth year of a 12-year, $426 million contract. But the joy on his and Beckham’s faces was priceless.

Former Phillie and current Angel Logan O’Hoppe and current Phillie Matt Strahm, an avid card collector himself, were two of the many players celebrating Trout’s pull.

“Went to dap [Beckham] up like one of the boys,” O’Hoppe commented — to which Trout replied, “He is one of the boys!”

To close the video, Beckham pulled out his card protectors and insisted they pack their new card up.

“This is epic!” Strahm wrote. “Love the ending, ‘Daddy let’s put it in one of these!’ Little man knows!”