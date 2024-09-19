Mike Trout ‘put Millville on the map,’ and has been a mentor for its second-most famous ballplayer, Buddy Kennedy

When Buddy Kennedy was acquired by the Phillies in June, the transaction did not garner much attention. Kennedy, a 25-year-old infielder, had just been designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers. He had played in only 46 major league games since 2022, and was struggling to find his offensive footing.

But there was something that made Kennedy unique, that fans quickly took note of. It was his birthplace. Millville, N.J., is a small city, with an estimated 27,358 residents, but it has become famous in recent years for one reason.

“Mike Trout,” said Kennedy. “Mike put Millville on the map.”

Kennedy does not mind being the second-most well-known ballplayer from Millville. If anything, he takes pride in it. If it weren’t for Trout, he doesn’t know where he would be.

Trout brought to Millville scouts who otherwise wouldn’t have made the trip. But he also brought mentorship to Kennedy at a young age.

They first met in the offseason of 2011. Kennedy was 13, and Trout was 20, fresh off his big-league debut. A mutual family friend, Dan Richter, introduced them. Richter was Trout’s personal trainer.

“Why don’t you come and work out with me,” he said, “and see what a major leaguer does?”

At first, it was once a week. Then, it was a twice a week. Then, it was three times a week, four times a week, and two-a-days. Trout and Kennedy were seven years apart in age, and in vastly different stages of their careers, but they quickly developed a kinship.

“I had heard a lot about him,” Trout said over email. “He impressed me. I knew that he had a chance to make it, coming from a small town, just like I did.

“When I got to know him, he wanted to learn a lot. And I thought, ‘How cool would it be to have him learn with me?’”

Trout and Kennedy have been working out together ever since. They usually train in the offseason at Trout’s home in South Jersey with Richter. Sometimes it’s in a bigger group, and other times, it’s a two-person session. But Kennedy always feels like he comes away with something new.

The Phillies’ minor leaguer is still learning, and it’s hard to imagine him having a better teacher. Trout, 33, has won three MVP awards, nine Silver Slugger awards, and is an 11-time All-Star in his 14-year career. He’ll be a lock for the Hall of Fame.

“Mike has been great to me,” Kennedy said. “He slowly started … not getting on me, but holding me accountable. And to this day, I can call him, or text him, and ask him about a pitcher I’m facing, or how to handle myself in the big leagues.

“He’s very open and honest. And that’s helped me a lot.”

Kennedy can point to a few examples, but there’s one that sticks out. In 2019, when he was playing for the Diamondbacks’ single-A affiliate, he was mired in a slump. He hit .195 across 77 at-bats in the month of June, with a .312 slugging percentage.

Kennedy gave Trout a call and explained his predicament. He sent over some videos of his at-bats. Trout looked at them, and gave him a call back.

“What do you think?” Kennedy asked. “Do you see anything?”

“I think it’s just mindset,” Trout said. “Just try to drive the ball to right field. And if he flips you something in there, you’ll be right on time for it.”

The next night, Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a walk. He hit a home run in the third, and a line single in the eighth.

“I did what he told me,” Kennedy said, “And it worked.”

Kennedy will also ask Trout about major league pitchers, particularly when he’s playing against an American League team.

“This year, when I was with Detroit, we faced Kansas City,” Kennedy said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, what do you got on Will Smith?’ And he gave me a whole scouting report. When I went up there, the pitches moved exactly how he said they would.”

Kennedy and Trout talk a few times a week. It’s not always about baseball. They are both avid Eagles fans, and go to games together during the offseason. Trout also taught Kennedy how to hunt, which is another frequent topic of conversation.

But lately, Kennedy has been checking in on Trout’s health. He tore his left meniscus in April, and underwent knee surgery in May. While on a rehab assignment, Trout felt discomfort in the knee, and underwent season-ending surgery in August.

It’s been a frustrating year for him, from a professional standpoint, but that hasn’t kept Trout from keeping tabs on Kennedy’s career. He was excited when the Phillies traded for him in June, and has watched Kennedy show up in big moments down the stretch.

Kennedy, whose grandfather, Don Money, played for the Phillies from 1968-72, was called up on Sept. 6, and optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. But he made an impact over those 11 days. On Sept. 9, in a 1-1 game against the Rays, he pinch-hit for Cal Stevenson with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. As fans began to chant his name, Kennedy worked a six-pitch walk to keep the inning alive, and load the bases for Kody Clemens.

Clemens walked it off — but Kennedy was the unsung hero.

Less than 24 hours later, he pinch-hit again, and lined a two-out RBI single to right field to score Stevenson in the eighth. On Sunday, he got a start against the Mets, and collected the game-tying hit. With a runner on second and no outs, Kennedy roped a double down the left-field line to score Weston Wilson.

On a day when the Phillies’ first four hitters went a collective 2-for-15, it made a difference.

“He’s definitely evolved as a player,” Trout said. “The biggest thing I’ve noticed is his ability to hit the ball the other way. Early on, he was a guy who pulled the ball a lot. Now, he’s using the whole field.”

Trout has enjoyed seeing Kennedy grow. But he’s particularly enjoyed the past few weeks. They both grew up Phillies fans. So, hearing Kennedy’s name ringing through the ballpark has been surreal — for both mentor and mentee.

“I saw the ‘Buddy’ chants the other day,” Trout said. “I love that for him. He deserves all of it. I’m so happy for him.”