Bryce Harper stays atop NL All-Star voting, one of six Phillies in position to advance to second phase

DETROIT — A half-dozen Phillies players — or two-thirds of the team’s lineup — are in position to advance to the second phase of the All-Star voting this week, with two other players closing in.

Bryce Harper continues to pace National Leaguers with 2,037,523 votes, while Alec Bohm remains in the lead among NL third basemen, opening a 1,414,972-vote gap over the Padres’ Manny Machado, according to a balloting update released Monday by Major League Baseball.

» READ MORE: The Phillies won’t lack for All-Stars. Here’s the cases for each candidate, including two intriguing long shots.

J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner are in second place among catchers and shortstops, respectively; Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos rank fifth and sixth among outfielders.

The top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders when the first round of voting concludes Thursday will advance to the second round.

Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber are in third place in closely contested races at their positions. Stott trails the Padres’ Luis Arráez by 202,177 votes for second place among second basemen, while Schwarber is 60,057 votes behind second-place designated hitter Marcell Ozuna of the Braves.

The All-Star Game will be July 16 in Arlington, Texas.