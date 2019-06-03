The Phillies have the 14th pick in Monday’s first round. It’ll be their lowest pick since they selected J.P. Crawford at No. 16 in 2013.

Here’s the schedule, and how you can watch:

Related stories

Monday, June 3: Rounds 1-2 (MLB Network, MLB.com, 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 4: Rounds 3-10 (Streaming at MLB.com, 1 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 5: Rounds 11-40 (Streaming at MLB.com, Noon)

First Round

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Kansas City Royals

3. Chicago White Sox

4. Miami Marlins

5. Detroit Tigers

6. San Diego Padres

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Texas Rangers

9. Atlanta Braves (compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)

10. San Francisco Giants

11. Toronto Blue Jayes

12. New York Mets

13. Minnesota Twins

14. Phillies

15. Los Angeles Angels

16. Arizona Diamondbacks

17. Washington Nationals

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

19. St. Louis Cardinals

20. Seattle Mariners

21. Atlanta Braves

22. Tampa Bay Rays

23. Colorado Rockies

24. Cleveland Indians

25. Los Angeles Dodgers

26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)

27. Chicago Cubs

28. Milwaukee Brewers

29. Oakland Athletics

30. New York Yankees

31. Los Angeles Dodgers (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)

32. Houston Astros

Note: The Red Sox, who surpassed the luxury-tax threshold in 2018, do not have a first-round pick.

Phillies 2019 picks

Rd.
No.
Rd.
No.
Rd.
No.
Rd.
No.
1st
14
11th
330
21st
630
31st
930
2nd
None
12th
360
22nd
660
32nd
960
3rd
91
13th
390
23rd
690
33rd
990
4th
120
14th
420
24th
720
34th
1020
5th
150
15th
450
25th
750
35th
1050
6th
180
16th
480
26th
780
36th
1080
7th
210
17th
510
27th
810
37th
1110
8th
240
18th
540
28th
840
38th
1140
9th
270
19th
570
29th
870
39th
1170
10th
300
20th
600
30th
900
40th
1200

This & That

» The Phillies have picked 14th two other times and neither panned out. They selected Reggie Taylor in 1995 and Phil Meyer in 1967. Taylor, coincidentally, played just 14 games for the Phillies. Meyer never made it past double-A.

» The five best No. 14 picks are Tino Martinez (1988), Jason Varitek (1994), Derrek Lee (1993), Jason Heyward (2007) and Jose Fernandez (2011). The late John Marzano (Central High/Temple) was the 14th pick of the 1984 draft, by Boston.

» Phillies beat writer Matt Breen says Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers could be a candidate at No. 14. Langeliers set an NCAA postseason record on Saturday with 11 RBI in a win over Omaha.

» The Phillies do not have a second round pick as a result of signing free agent Bryce Harper.

» The first two rounds and two competitive balance rounds are Monday. As explained by the Associated Press, the competitive balance rounds, “give teams with lowest revenues and smallest markets opportunity to get additional picks. Seven teams awarded picks for competitive balance round A following first round through formula that considers winning percentage and revenue. Eight additional teams received picks for competitive balance round B following second round. Competitive balance picks are tradeable up until a few hours before draft begins, but teams are not permitted to deal any other picks in the draft.”

» Monday’s portion will take place at the MLB Network studio in Secaucus, N.J. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s selections will be made via conference calls.

Mock drafts

A sampling of mock drafts on Sunday night for the No. 14 pick:

» MLB.com: Shea Langeliers, C, Baylor

» CBSSports.com I: Matthew Allen, RHP, Seminole H.S. (Fla.)

» CBSSports.com II: Gunnar Henderson, SS, Morgan Academy (Ala.)

» BleacherReport.com: Zack Thompson, LHP, Kentucky