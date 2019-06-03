The Phillies have the 14th pick in Monday’s first round. It’ll be their lowest pick since they selected J.P. Crawford at No. 16 in 2013.
Here’s the schedule, and how you can watch:
Monday, June 3: Rounds 1-2 (MLB Network, MLB.com, 7 p.m.)
Tuesday, June 4: Rounds 3-10 (Streaming at MLB.com, 1 p.m.)
Wednesday, June 5: Rounds 11-40 (Streaming at MLB.com, Noon)
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Kansas City Royals
3. Chicago White Sox
4. Miami Marlins
5. Detroit Tigers
6. San Diego Padres
7. Cincinnati Reds
8. Texas Rangers
9. Atlanta Braves (compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)
10. San Francisco Giants
11. Toronto Blue Jayes
12. New York Mets
13. Minnesota Twins
14. Phillies
15. Los Angeles Angels
16. Arizona Diamondbacks
17. Washington Nationals
18. Pittsburgh Pirates
19. St. Louis Cardinals
20. Seattle Mariners
21. Atlanta Braves
22. Tampa Bay Rays
23. Colorado Rockies
24. Cleveland Indians
25. Los Angeles Dodgers
26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)
27. Chicago Cubs
28. Milwaukee Brewers
29. Oakland Athletics
30. New York Yankees
31. Los Angeles Dodgers (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)
32. Houston Astros
Note: The Red Sox, who surpassed the luxury-tax threshold in 2018, do not have a first-round pick.
» The Phillies have picked 14th two other times and neither panned out. They selected Reggie Taylor in 1995 and Phil Meyer in 1967. Taylor, coincidentally, played just 14 games for the Phillies. Meyer never made it past double-A.
» The five best No. 14 picks are Tino Martinez (1988), Jason Varitek (1994), Derrek Lee (1993), Jason Heyward (2007) and Jose Fernandez (2011). The late John Marzano (Central High/Temple) was the 14th pick of the 1984 draft, by Boston.
» Phillies beat writer Matt Breen says Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers could be a candidate at No. 14. Langeliers set an NCAA postseason record on Saturday with 11 RBI in a win over Omaha.
» The Phillies do not have a second round pick as a result of signing free agent Bryce Harper.
» The first two rounds and two competitive balance rounds are Monday. As explained by the Associated Press, the competitive balance rounds, “give teams with lowest revenues and smallest markets opportunity to get additional picks. Seven teams awarded picks for competitive balance round A following first round through formula that considers winning percentage and revenue. Eight additional teams received picks for competitive balance round B following second round. Competitive balance picks are tradeable up until a few hours before draft begins, but teams are not permitted to deal any other picks in the draft.”
» Monday’s portion will take place at the MLB Network studio in Secaucus, N.J. Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s selections will be made via conference calls.
A sampling of mock drafts on Sunday night for the No. 14 pick:
» MLB.com: Shea Langeliers, C, Baylor
» CBSSports.com I: Matthew Allen, RHP, Seminole H.S. (Fla.)
» CBSSports.com II: Gunnar Henderson, SS, Morgan Academy (Ala.)
» BleacherReport.com: Zack Thompson, LHP, Kentucky