The Phillies might not be playing games, but there has been no shortage of action over the past two days. On Sunday, with the 17th pick in the MLB draft, they selected Justin Crawford — son of Carl Crawford — with their first-round pick. On Monday, as Kyle Schwarber prepared to compete in the Home Run Derby, they took nine more picks in rounds two through nine of the draft.

Here’s what you need to know about them.

First round, No. 17 overall: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)

Justin Crawford may be known for the being the son of four-time All-Star left fielder Carl Crawford, but the Phillies believe that he may be a more polished player than his father was at his age (Justin is 18). Phillies scouting director Brian Barber projected Crawford to be “an elite center fielder,” adding that the Phillies were drawn to his contact skills at the plate. They were also drawn to his speed; the father and son have similar running strides, although Justin thinks he’s faster than his old man.

The Phillies didn’t have a second-round pick, because they forfeited it after signing Nick Castellanos, who was extended a qualifying offer from the Reds before hitting free agency.

Third round, No. 93 overall: Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, Florida Atlantic

With their second pick, the Phillies chose Rincones, a corner outfielder out of Florida Atlantic University. He brings a pure left-handed swing, and a consistent track record throughout his collegiate career, batting .346 at FAU and .415/.523/.636 at St. Petersburg College, where he played from 2020-2021. He controls the zone well and has some potential to be a middle-of-the-order power bat.

Fourth round, No. 122 overall: Alex McFarlane, RHP, Miami

McFarlane brings good stuff — with a particularly sharp fastball and slider — and high strikeout total (120 whiffs through 49 games). He was used out of the bullpen and as a starter during his time in college. His ERA is a bit high (4.35 over three seasons). He played a season in the Cape Cod league in 2021, posting a 4.03 ERA over seven games with 28 strikeouts.

Fifth round, No. 152 overall: Orion Kerkering, RHP, South Florida

Kerkering has a very good slider and good peripherals (167 strikeouts and 57 walks through 129⅔ innings). He was used as a starter and a reliever during his time at South Florida. Like McFarlane, the ERA is high (4.79 over three seasons) but his walk and strikeout numbers could suggest better results in the future.

Sixth round, No. 182 overall: Mavis Graves, LHP, Eastside HS (SC)

Graves is an 18-year-old left-handed pitcher/first baseman. He’s tall — 6-foot-4 — with a good frame, and will only only get stronger. His fastball is listed at 91 mph, and also throws a curveball and changeup.

Seventh round, No. 212 overall: Caleb Ricketts, C, University of San Diego

A senior left-handed hitting catcher, Ricketts brings some power and is coming off of a good platform year, leading his team in batting average (.373) and multi-hit games (26). Ricketts’ senior season was by far his best — he batted .253, .351 and .280 his first three seasons at San Diego.

Eighth round, No. 242 overall: Alex Rao, RHP, Notre Dame

Rao is another tall (6-4) collegiate pitcher. He has a good four-seam-splitter mix. The splitter is his calling card, and he gets a lot of swings and misses with it. Rao posted a 3.83 ERA in 2022 with Notre Dame through 47 innings with 54 strikeouts.

Ninth round, No. 272 overall: Chad Castillo, OF, California Baptist University

Castillo is a left-handed corner outfielder. He’s put consistent production throughout his college career — batting over .300 over four seasons. He has a nice swing and some pop.

10th round, No. 302 overall: Gustavo Sosa, C, South Mountain Community College

Sosa is an athletic backstop who has a strong arm. His strikeout totals are a bit high (48 through 187 at-bats) but he has some power potential (.337/.415/.561).