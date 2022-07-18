LOS ANGELES — The first two picks Sunday night in the Major League Baseball draft were the touted sons of former All-Star outfielders.

The Phillies didn’t let the 17th pick go by without selecting another.

Justin Crawford, an 18-year-old center fielder and son of former Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox star Carl Crawford, was the Phillies’ choice in the first round. He was ranked 18th in Baseball America’s predraft rankings.

At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, the younger Crawford is taller and leaner than his father at the same age. But he possesses similar speed. He committed to play at LSU after starring for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas but is expected to forgo college and sign with the Phillies.

The slot value for the 17th overall is $3.79 million. The Phillies, who forfeited their second-round pick because they signed Nick Castellanos as a free agent, have $6.3 million to spend on signing bonuses, the 27th-largest pool among the 30 teams.

It marks the third year in a row under scouting director Brian Barber that the Phillies selected a high school player. In 2020, Barber’s first season with the Phillies, they took right-hander Mick Abel out of an Oregon high school with the No. 15 pick. Last year, 6-7 right-hander Andrew Painter was the choice with the 13th overall selection.

Crawford is the first position player selected by the Phillies in the first round since infielder Bryson Stott out of UNLV in 2019. He’s the first outfielder taken by the Phillies in the first round since Adam Haseley in 2017. They spent their first-round pick on an outfielder in three consecutive drafts: 2015 (Cornelius Randolph), 2016 (Mickey Moniak), and Haseley.

Like his father, Crawford is a left-handed hitter with an uncommonly wide stance. He’s expected to grow into his power as he matures and his body fills out.

But according to Baseball America, Crawford rose on draft boards with a solid senior season. He demonstrated above-average contact skills and the ability to drive the ball in the gaps.

Carl Crawford was a .290 hitter with 480 stolen bases in a 15-year major league career during which he once was considered among the most dynamic players in the game. He led the league in triples and stolen bases four times apiece. His best seasons came with the Rays before bolting for a seven-year, $142 million contract with the Red Sox.

Shortstop Jackson Holliday and outfielder Druw Jones were the first two picks by the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. They are the sons of Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones.