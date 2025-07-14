Phillies use their first six picks in the MLB draft on college pitchers

The Phillies have a type: college pitchers.

They used their first six picks in this year’s draft on collegiate arms as they did not draft a high schooler until the seventh round. The Phillies followed Sunday night’s selections — Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood, Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller, and Vanderbilt pitcher Cody Bowker — with three straight college pitchers when the draft resumed on Monday.

Round 4

Sean Youngerman, RHP, Oklahoma State

He struck out 59 batters and walked just eight in 52 innings, working mostly in relief in his first season with Oklahoma State after transferring from Division II Westmont College.

Round 5

Gabe Craig, RHP, Baylor

Craig was Baylor’s closer this season and led the nation in ERA (0.56) while being named an All-American and one of five finalists for the National Pitcher of the Year Award. A sixth-year senior, the 23-year-old was dominant as he struck out 51 batters in 32 innings and did not allow a run in his final 12 appearances. He pairs a mid-90s fastball with a slider that MLB.com said is the best in the draft.

Round 6

James Tallon, LHP, Duke

A freshman All American in 2023, Tallon cooled off the last two years with Duke. He posted a 5.29 ERA as a sophomore and 3.96 ERA this season as a junior. All but four of his 68 college appearances were in relief. He struck out 50 batters and walked 19 over 36⅓ innings this season.

Round 7

Matthew Fisher, RHP, Memorial High (Ind.)

He was ranked by MLB.com and ESPN as a top-50 prospect, pegging him to be drafted on Sunday. Fisher instead fell to Monday afternoon. He is signed to play baseball at Indiana University, and concerns about his signability may have caused him to fall in the draft. Fisher’s fastball sits in the mid-90s and he was an all-state quarterback at Memorial.

