MLB draft: Lansdale’s Dylan Brown and Berlin’s Ryan Weingartner go in the eighth round

It took eight rounds until a Philly-area player was selected in this year’s MLB draft on Monday.

Lansdale native Dylan Brown, who played high school ball at North Penn, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox with the 238th overall pick.

The 21-year-old left-hander has a fastball that ranges from 90 to 94 mph. He also throws a changeup in the low 80s.

Brown spent the last three seasons playing for Old Dominion. He posted his best collegiate numbers this year with a 4.06 ERA and struck out 102 in 82 innings while allowing 76 hits, 37 earned runs, and 26 walks.

Brown may have been the first Philly-area player to go, but South Jersey has been represented in both days of the draft.

Day 1 saw two South Jersey natives selected. Haddon Heights’ Caden Bodine went 30th overall to Baltimore and Frank Cairone, a graduate of Delsea High in Franklinville, was picked by Milwaukee with the 68th overall pick.

Ryan Weingartner, an infielder from Berlin who played at St. Augustine Prep in Atlantic County, was also picked in the eighth round, shortly after Brown, at No. 240 by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Weingartner spent this season at Penn State, where he set a single-season program record with 30 stolen bases, while also recording 56 hits, 11 homers, 40 RBIs, 52 runs, and 44 walks.

Before joining the Nittany Lions, the 5-foot-11 shortstop played two years at St. Joseph’s. He was named to the first-team All-Atlantic 10 in 2024 and to the Atlantic 10 all-rookie team in 2023.

His Penn State teammate, outfielder Paxton Kling, was taken by the Texas Rangers in the seventh round with the No. 205 pick.