MLB draft: Harvard’s Chris Clark, a Haverford School graduate, among the local players drafted

Bonner-Prendergast shortstop Kevin McGonigle was the only area player selected in the first round of the MLB draft (37th overall) by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

“He is one of the best pure high school hitters in the class,” Tigers scouting director Mark Conner told MLB.com.

The left-handed hitter, who committed to play college baseball for Auburn, struck out twice in 25 games during his senior year. He batted .530 with eight doubles, four triples, six homers, and 22 RBIs, which earned him the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

But what made him a fitting prospect for Detroit, MLB.com reported, is McGonigle’s consistency at-bat.

“I mean, his bat-to-ball skills are up there with probably anybody in the class based on the evaluations of our staff,” Conner said. “He hit on Team USA and hit throughout the summer. Every time that our scouts went in this spring, he continued to hit.”

Here’s a look at other area players who saw their name picked on day two of the draft.

Chris Clark, P, Los Angeles Angels

Harvard’s Clark, who attended the Haverford School, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round with the 147th overall pick.

The right-handed pitcher had a 4.93 ERA this year. He led the Ivy League with 93 strikeouts, while ranking sixth in innings pitched (65⅔) to close out his junior season. During the MLB Draft Arizona event, the Wayne native threw 98.5 mph, the second-fastest recorded pitch.

Clark could not compete in his senior year of high school because of the COVID-19 pandemic but was still ranked as the 14th-best prospect in Pennsylvania in the class of 2020 by Perfect Game. He also lost the 2021 season with the Ivy League shutting down all sports and returned for his sophomore season as a reliever.

Ethan Pecko, P, Houston Astros

Right-handed pitcher Pecko was selected as the last pick in the sixth round (194th overall) by the Astros.

The Ridley High School graduate played two seasons at Towson University. He transferred into the program in 2022 after attending La Salle University until the baseball program was cut in 2021.

After dealing with a number of injuries, Pecko had a healthy season this year. He had a 3.21 ERA and struck out 48 batters in 42 innings over 11 starts.

Scott Bandura, OF, San Francisco Giants

Philly native Scott Bandura, a graduate of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, was selected by the San Francisco Giants with their seventh-round pick (210th overall).

The junior outfielder out of Princeton University, who grew up in Mount Airy, led the Tigers in runs (46), triples (three), slugging percentage, stolen bases (15), total bases (121), and on-base percentage, leading him to be named first-team All-Ivy League this season.

He dealt with hamstring injury that limited him to just eight games in 2022. He then had a breakout season this year, where he hit .363/.454/.655 with 12 home runs and nearly as many walks (31) as strikeouts (36) in 219 plate appearances.

Bandura’s father, Steve, started the Anderson Monarchs in the 1990s at the Marian Anderson Recreation Center in Point Breeze. He later played with Monarchs and was Mo’ne Davis’ catcher on the Taney Dragons, who reached the U.S. semifinal of the 2014 Little League World Series.

