Phillies’ Alec Bohm to compete in home run derby

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm will compete in the home run derby during All-Star festivities on July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

Bohm, 27, has 11 home runs with an NL-best 70 RBIs entering the weekend. He is the second confirmed slugger for the home run derby. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was the first when he made the announcement while mic’d up during Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

Bohm will start at third base for the National League in the July 16 All-Star Game after earning the second-highest vote total among NL players in the first round of balloting. He defeated six-time All-Star Manny Machado in the final round. He will be joined by Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Bryce Harper in the starting lineup.

Bohm, who has never hit more than 20 homers in a season with the Phillies, won a home run derby while he was in college at Wichita State in 2016. Playing for the Wilmington Sharks of the Coastal Plain League, Bohm hit 12 in the final round to win the competition.

Bohm was the third overall pick of the 2018 MLB draft by the Phillies.

