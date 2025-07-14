The Home Run Derby is tonight. Here’s everything you need to know, from the rules to the players.

Phillies fans won’t have a hometown slugger to root for in Monday’s Home Run Derby, which is being held at Truist Park and begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Last year, Alex Bohm represented the Phillies despite having just 11 home runs entering the competition. Bohm isn’t a power hitter, but managed to make it to the semifinals and barely lost in a swing-off after tying with Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández.

Advertisement

While Phillies fans won’t have anyone to root for tonight, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber will take the field Tuesday night during the All-Star Game. It’s Schwarber’s third career All-Star nod, and he enters the Derby third in the National League with 30 homers.

It’s the first time the Derby has been held at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves since 2017. Their previous home, Turner Field, hosted the Derby in 2000, with Sammy Sosa taking home the title.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Home Run Derby:

What time does the Home Run Derby start?

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on ESPN.

The Derby will stream live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, though only for cable subscribers. MLB.TV will also stream the Derby, though the subscription service is hardly worth it for Phillies fans in the Philadelphia market due to its blackout rules.

Advertisement

The Derby can also be streamed on a host of services that carry ESPN, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Calling his ninth Home Run Derby for ESPN is Karl Ravech, who will broadcast the competition alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez and Todd Frazier, who won the Derby a decade ago while playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

Over on ESPN2, the network will offer a Statcast telecast with Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, and MLB Statcast analyst Mike Petriello.

Players in the Home Run Derby

Nationals outfielder James Wood Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh Twins outfielder Byron Buxton Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz Rays infielder Junior Caminero Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. Braves first baseman Matt Olson

One notable slugger not competing this year is New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who is sitting out for the first time in his career. Alonso is one of just three players who have won two Derbys (along with Prince Fielder and Yoenis Céspedes) and had been chasing Ken Griffey Jr.’s record of three Derby wins.

Advertisement

“I love the event. It’s a sick event,” Alonso told reporters last week. “I definitely will do it again. It doesn’t mean ‘No’ forever. I figure I’ll take a break.”

Next year’s Derby and All-Star Game coming to Philly

Next year, the Derby and All-Star Game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It will be Philly’s fifth time hosting the All-Star Game and the first since hosting it at Veterans Stadium in 1996.

Philadelphia also hosted the event at the Vet in 1976 and at Shibe Park in 1952 and 1943.

Who won the 2024 Home Run Derby?

Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández won last year's MLB Home Run Derby. Read more Julio Cortez / AP

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield Teoscar Hernández took home the Derby trophy last year, edging out Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. by just one homer. But Ingrid Andress’ drunken rendition of the national anthem stole the show last year, a performance which ultimately drove the country music star to rehab.

What are the rules of the Home Run Derby?

Like last year, there are no predetermined seeds heading into the first round of the Derby. Instead, all eight batters will compete, with the top four moving on to the semifinals.

From there it shifts back to a single-elimination bracket event with two rounds. During the semifinal round, each batter has three minutes (or a cap of 40 pitches, whichever comes first) to belt out as many home runs as they can. During the final round, the time is reduced to two minutes per batter, or up to 27 pitches.

Advertisement

Each player will get bonus pitches until they record three outs, which are any swings that don’t result in a home run. If a player hits a home run of at least 425 feet within the bonus period, it’s extended until they record a fourth out.

Hitters are entitled to one 45-second timeout in each round, though that doesn’t extend into a batter’s bonus time.

What happens if there’s a tie?

In the opening round, if multiple players hit the same number of home runs, the tiebreaker will go to whomever knocked out the longest home run.

In the event of a tie once the second round has begin, the top two batters will face off in a 60-second swing-off. If a tie remains after that, hitters battle in successive three-swing swing-offs until there is a winner.

Advertisement

There have been just two ties in Derby history — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. edged out Joc Pederson in the third tiebreaker in 2019, while Juan Soto topped Shohei Ohtani in the first round of the swing-off in 2021.

How much does the winner receive?

The winner of the Derby takes home $1 million, while the runner-up gets $750,000.

Recent Home Run Derby winners

2024: Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers (Globe Life Field) 2023: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (T-Mobile Park) 2022: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (Dodger Stadium) 2021: Pete Alonso, New York Mets (Coors Field) 2020: No winner — the derby was canceled due to COVID-19 2019: Pete Alonso, New York Mets (Progressive Field) 2018: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals (Nationals Park) 2017: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (Marlins Park) 2016: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins (Petco Park) 2015: Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds (Great American Ball Park)

Future Home Run Derby locations