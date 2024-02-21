The new MLB uniforms from Nike and Fanatics draw more criticism for see-through pants

When pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Feb. 14, we got our first look at the new MLB jerseys for the 2024 season. Feedback from fans has been terrible, and the reception from players hasn’t been much better.

“I know everyone hates them,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner recently told the Associated Press. “We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

“Don’t fix what’s not broken,” pitcher Matt Strahm added. “The looks of it, it just looks different. The names are smaller on the back.”

Since we took our first look at the new uniforms and noted some of the changes to the name plate and logo, new issues have emerged.

For one, the Phillies’ in-game jerseys don’t appear to be chain-stitched, something that’s been a hallmark of Phillies jerseys for decades.

The new jersey has a standard logo patch instead of the lined embroidery featured on the former logo, which added texture. The Cardinals are now the only team in the league with a chain-stitched logo.

Here’s an example of what they used to look like:

It’s not that big of a difference, but it is another example of the subtle decrease in the quality of the jerseys.

But even worse — and far more noticeable — are the changes made to the new pants. The white ones are quite literally see-through (just expand the photo below to see).

The Dodgers are hardly the only team victimized by these semitransparent pants.

Furthermore, the vast majority of MLB players tuck their jerseys into their pants when they play, and the problem isn’t just limited to the bright lights of photo shoots. Now, if they’re wearing white pants while they play, you’ll be able to see the hem of the jersey when it’s tucked in. You can clearly see it here on Orion Kerkering.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that he is not concerned about the new jerseys long-term.

“I think after people wear them a little bit, they’re going to be really popular,” he told reporters.

The new Nike Vapor Premier jerseys are designed to be lighter and “performance wear,” according to Manfred. But the see-through pants present potential issues, outside of the jerseys just looking clunky and cheap.

Orioles pitcher John Means’ wife joked on X that “Wives are fine with” the new see-through pants. But broadcasts could quickly require censoring if it starts to rain, or if a player walks it off and gets water dumped on him.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark told The Athletic Tuesday that the union is “frustrated” by the new jerseys, and that they feel many unnecessary changes were made.

“Hopefully, we can get some things done over the course of the next six weeks of spring training,” Clark said. “Because I’d hate to be in a place where we’re still having conversations about some of the challenges we have in that regard once the lights come on.”

The jerseys get their first taste of game action when spring training games officially start on Thursday. Let’s see how this goes.