It’s time to play ball.

At last.

One day after talks stalled and commissioner Rob Manfred lopped more games off the schedule, 99 days after the owners locked out the players, and with the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee threatening the league’s antitrust exemption, Major League Baseball and the Players Association shook hands Thursday on a collective bargaining agreement that will allow for a 162-game season in 2022.

The deal is pending ratification by a three-quarters majority of owners. But MLB’s first work stoppage in a quarter-century — and the second-longest in its history — reached a merciful conclusion, with free agency and other league business poised to resume and spring training expected to open over the weekend.

Based on MLB’s stated belief that a four-week camp is necessary (some players think they can be ready in three weeks), opening day could be set for late in the week of April 4 or early the week of April 11. Regardless, MLB intends to reschedule the 14 days’ worth of games that it erased, with players receiving full pay and service time.

Get ready for a frenzy of transactions, as teams cram three months of offseason activity into about three weeks. A few hundred free agents are unsigned, including Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant. Trades that were brewing before the lockout will percolate again. The Phillies need two outfielders, a few late-inning relievers, and starting-rotation depth. Other teams have similarly long to-do lists.

General managers, start your engines.

The core economic elements of the five-year CBA weren’t immediately available, but according to reports, MLB’s last proposal included an initial luxury-tax threshold of $230 million this year, rising to $244 million by 2026; a raise in the minimum salary to $700,000 this year and $780,000 by 2026; and a $50 million bonus pool for pre-arbitration (entry-level) players.

Other highlights of the deal were expected to include 12-team expanded playoffs, a six-team draft lottery, a 45-day window for MLB to implement on-field rule changes, the universal designated hitter, and commerical patches and decals on uniforms.

Before MLB and the players could agree on all that, they had to overcome a considerable roadblock: the creation of an international amateur draft in 2024.

The owners want it and tried this week to attach it to their agreement to drop draft-pick compensation for free agents who receive a qualifying offer. The players rejected the draft in multiple previous proposals and were opposed to it again. In fact, it has been a contested topic dating to the 2016 CBA negotiation.

Presented Wednesday with three options for dealing with the international draft and an artificial 6 p.m. deadline, the players made an alternate suggestion: agree to negotiate over it until July 25, at which time the players either agree to the draft and the removal of draft-pick compensation or decline the draft and compensation remains in place.

MLB agreed to that provision by lunchtime Thursday, then moved forward with delivering a counteroffer to the players’ Wednesday proposal on economics.

When the week began, an agreement seemed improbable. But the owners made meaningful steps toward the players on core economic issues, including the linchpin item of the luxury tax, during a 17-hour negotiation Tuesday that spilled into the wee hours Wednesday.

After cutting a lousy deal in the 2016 CBA talks and seeing their average salary decline while owners’ revenues rose to a peak of $10.7 billion in 2019, the players were steeled for a prolonged fight this time. They sought to rework MLB’s service time-based pay structure, which disadvantages a majority of players, and to achieve greater competitive integrity in a time of tanking for draft picks.

The owners voted to lock out the players on Dec. 2, minutes after the expiration of the CBA. Manfred called it a “defensive” maneuver and said it would reboot negotiations that stalled Dec. 1 in Dallas. Team employees weren’t permitted to communicate with players. The league scrubbed MLB.com of players’ photos.

But MLB waited 43 days to re-engage the players on core economics. Once talks resumed, they were brief and intermittent. The sides held meetings on back-to-back days only once until the nine-day summit in Jupiter, Fla., that began on Feb. 21, nearly a week after pitchers and catchers had been scheduled to report to spring training.

And still, it took this week’s overnight bargaining session in conference rooms six blocks apart in midtown Manhattan -- baseball’s version of a New York City marathon -- for the sides to make real headway on the thorniest economic issues.

The players didn’t succeed in fundamentally restructuring MLB’s economics. They achieved neither earlier free agency nor expanded salary arbitration. They didn’t upend the revenue-sharing system. But in the negotiations, changes were always going to be more incremental than monumental.

On that count, the players believe they made gains.

The minimum salary will be roughly 23% higher than last year. The creation of the bonus pool will allow entry-level players to boost their salary via high performance. The universal designated hitter figures to help hike salaries, too. The advent of a draft lottery will make it less advantageous for noncontenders to race to the bottom, while draft-pick sweeteners will give teams less reason to manipulate a rookie’s service time. And the initial luxury-tax threshold, effectively a salary cap in 2021 for several teams (including the Phillies), will rise about 9.5% from a year ago.

The owners, meanwhile, achieved their goal of expanded playoffs, albeit a 12-team format rather than their preferred 14 teams. They gained another revenue stream from the uniform ads. They also got the union to at least consider the international amateur draft, previously a nonstarter for many players, all while preserving the essence of an economic system that works decidedly in their favor.

Manfred got something out of the deal, too: a 45-day window, beginning in 2023, to implement whatever rules changes are deemed worthwhile by a competition committee heavier on management than player representation. Oh, and although the commissioner’s Q-score took a beating among the players and the public, he can still boast of negotiating labor agreements without missing regular-season games.

When the week began, that seemed almost impossible.

Now, at last, it’s nearly time to play ball.