On Thursday afternoon, the news that baseball fans had been anticipating for months finally came to fruition: the players and the union had come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, and baseball would be returning on April 7.

While the Phillies front office is busy preparing for a free agent market that will open tonight at 6 p.m. EST, fans, players and alumni took to social media to express their excitement. Here are a few memorable posts from a whirlwind day in baseball.

Starting with the emotional leader of the Phillies, here is Bryce Harper with a hype video ahead of spring training:

And here is former Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a very valid question...

And a celebratory post from a beloved Phillies alumni:

Former Phillies outfielder/GM Ruben Amaro Jr. weighs in, with some well wishes for the front office in what will be a very chaotic few weeks:

A dispatch from the Flyin’ Hawaiian:

And here are a few player reactions from around the league:

One Hall of Fame pitcher celebrated by puffing on a cigar:

And a Phillies wall of famer who, thanks to a flat tire, wasn’t able to celebrate much at all: