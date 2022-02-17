CLEARWATER, Fla. -- After a meeting Thursday that was over faster than the average inning in a three-hour game, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association don’t appear to be any closer to an agreement that would enable the season to open on time.

The players, underwhelmed last Saturday by MLB’s broad proposal, countered by narrowing the focus to two issues that would help achieve their goal of higher pay for the less-tenured among them: arbitration eligibility and a bonus pool for players not yet eligible for salary arbitration, according to sources with knowledge of the talks.

On the first point, the players asked for 80% of players with two to three years of major-league service to be eligible for arbitration, a reduction from 100% in their previous proposal but a rise from the 22% who were eligible under the expired collective bargaining agreement.

Changes to the arbitration system, even revised changes, are unlikely to get traction with the owners, who have stated since negotiations began that they wouldn’t budge on making more players eligible for arbitration.

As for the bonus pool, a concept introduced by the union during previous talks to reward entry-level players with more money for high-level performance, the MLBPA proposed a higher overall amount to offset the increase in the number of pre-arbitration players. The pool would be $115 million to 150 players rather than $100 million to 30 players. The owners have proposed a $15 million bonus pool.

The whole meeting, held at the Players Association’s office in New York, lasted 15 minutes, according to sources. But after the bargaining sessions, MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met privately for about 15-20 minutes, according to sources, in a conversation that was described as candid.

It was not known when the sides will meet again.

Meanwhile, the owners’ lockout of the players will lurch into its 79th day Friday, leaving spring-training complexes that would ordinarily be populated this week by pitchers and catchers mostly vacant save for minor leaguers and front-office staff. The Phillies are among the teams that are holding a minicamp for minor leaguers. Manager Joe Girardi, the major-league coaching staff, and most of the front office is in attending.

The sides remain far apart on most issues. Chief among them is the competitive-balance tax threshold.

Last weekend, MLB proposed an increase in the CBT in the last three years of the five-year agreement to $216 million, $218 million, and $222 million from $214 million, $216 million, and $220 million. (The mark would remain at $214 million this year and next.) The players have sought a $245 million threshold this year. MLB’s proposal also included higher tax rates than in the existing agreement.

Opening day is scheduled for March 31. To avoid a delay -- and to allow for the four-week spring training that commissioner Rob Manfred has said will be necessary -- MLB and the players would need to reach an agreement within the next 10 days.