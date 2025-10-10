What’s next for the Phillies this offseason? Here are the key dates, from free agency to spring training.

The Phillies’ season came to an abrupt end on Thursday, falling 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Now, the Phillies have a lot of decisions to make this offseason before spring training next year. Here’s a look at the key dates this offseason:

When does MLB free agency start?

Players will officially become free agents after the final day of the World Series, which could be as late as Nov. 2, if the series goes to a Game 7. Teams can announce the signing of external free agents five days after the conclusion of the World Series at 5 p.m. Eastern time, giving the Phillies a five-day exclusive negotiating window with their own free agents, including Kyle Schwarber, Ranger Suárez, and J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies are allowed to announce extensions for their own players during that five-day period.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Season over. Era over? This Phillies core came up short again, and is poised for change this offseason.

When can teams begin to trade?

Teams can begin making trades for next season immediately after the World Series ends.

What other key dates are after the World Series?

Players and teams also must make decisions on exercising contracted player and club options or have the option to opt out during that five-day window. For the Phillies, those players include José Alvarado and Harrison Bader.

If the Phillies wish to extend the qualifying offer to any of their free agents, which is a one-year offer worth the mean of the salary of the 125 highest-paid MLB players, they must do so during the five-day window. If their free agents sign with another team, the Phillies will receive a draft pick, and extending the qualifying offer does not preclude the Phillies from signing those players to a longer-term deal. The Phillies could extend qualifying offers to Realmuto, Schwarber, and Suárez.

What is the non-tender deadline?

The non-tender deadline, which is the deadline for the Phillies to decline to bring back a player on their 40-man roster that is still under team control, will be near the end of November.

When are the MLB Winter Meetings?

Winter meetings happen on Dec. 7 and 8 in Orlando, Fla. Winter meetings are a big moment for trades and signings, as agents and team officials come together and are available to media.

What is the Rule 5 draft and when is it?

Also during the winter meetings on Dec. 7 and 8 is the Rule 5 draft, where Phillies prospects who are not on the 40-man roster are eligible to be selected by other teams as additions to their 26-man major league roster. The Phillies can make additions to their 40-man roster to protect prospects from Rule 5 selection. Shane Victorino is one of the Phillies’ most iconic Rule 5 additions.

» READ MORE: Rob Thomson, Kyle Schwarber, and the Phillies' biggest offseason questions

When do pitchers and catchers report to spring training?

The Phillies will head back down to Clearwater for spring training in February, and will stay down there through March until opening day. The calendar will be released in late 2025 or early 2026, and tickets for spring training games will also be released around that time.

When is opening day of the 2026 season?

Opening day for the Phillies will be Thursday, March 26. The Texas Rangers will come to Citizens Bank Park for the season-opening series.