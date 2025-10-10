Season over. Era over? This Phillies core came up short again, and is poised for change this offseason

LOS ANGELES — Kyle Schwarber stood in a far corner of the cramped visiting clubhouse here. In front of him, a wall of cameras; behind, an actual wall, covered by a poster of the Phillie Phanatic, googly-eyed and waving.

The symbolism was unavoidable.

Advertisement

Less than a half-hour earlier, the Phillies’ season ended in the most abrupt, even heartbreaking way imaginable. Two out. Bases loaded. Eleventh inning. Game 4 of the National League Division Series. A tapper off the glove of reliever Orion Kerkering, who picked it up and, rather than taking the out at first base, flung the ball wide of home plate and gifted the Dodgers a 2-1 victory.

» READ MORE: Hayes: Same old story: Big hitters fizzle, Rob Thomson gets bitten as the Phillies’ season dies

Ballgame over. Season over.

Era over?

Quite possibly. Because even though the Phillies won more regular-season games in each of the last four seasons — from 87 in 2022, to 90, to 95, to 96 this year — they backslid in each postseason — from Game 6 of the World Series in 2022, to Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, and back-to-back division series ousters — all with a core that has remained intact.

And even if that wasn’t the case, Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Ranger Suárez — three key members of that core — are about to become free agents.

Chances are, the Phanatic will be waving goodbye to one or more of them.

So, as the 2025 Phillies milled about their tight quarters at Dodger Stadium, shaking hands and embracing in hushed tones, everyone taking his turn consoling red- and watery-eyed Kerkering, the mood felt decidedly different.

It felt, well, final.

“Yeah, it doesn’t feel good,” Schwarber said, holding back tears. “You just make so many personal relationships with guys. You spend, heck, how much time with these guys throughout the course of a year? They become family. And you never know how it’s going to go. But these guys all know how I feel about them.

“We’re all about winning. And that’s why it hurts just as much as any other year.”

And then some.

The Phillies lost in the postseason — again — because they didn’t score enough runs — three in Game 1, three in Game 2, one in Game 4 against four Dodgers pitchers with a chance to bring the series back to Philly for a winner-take-all game Saturday night.

They lost in the postseason — again — because manager Rob Thomson lacked trustworthy relievers, even after the deadline trade for Jhoan Duran. Thomson got seven innings from two starters (Aaron Nola and Suárez) in Game 3. Cristopher Sánchez got 19 outs in Game 4 before Thomson went to Duran for five and Matt Strahm for three. When the game was still tied, he went to Game 5 starter Jesús Luzardo for five outs before finally calling on Kerkering.

They even lost despite holding Shohei Ohtani to one hit in 18 at-bats and striking him out nine times.

» READ MORE: Like the 1980 team, these Phillies have a ‘sense of urgency’ to win it all. Can they get it done, too?

And now, there will be questions about how the Phillies can get over the postseason hump. Should they try to bring back each of their big free agents? Is it time to get younger by pushing top prospects Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford, and Aidan Miller? Is Thomson the right manager?

It’s all up for discussion.

“I’m not really sure what happens, or what goes into this offseason, or where we go from here,” said Bryce Harper, who singled out Realmuto’s importance to the pitching staff and Schwarber’s 56-homer power and leadership in the clubhouse. “Obviously those two guys are going to be a main decision for us, a main conversation for us. We love these two guys and want them back.”

But in professional sports, the definition of insanity is bringing back the same cast of characters over and over and expecting different results. In the final innings of Game 4, owner John Middleton watched from the literal edge of his seat behind the dugout. The decisions will rest with him and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

“I want everyone back,” said Trea Turner, the star shortstop. “We’ve got a great group. We talk about it all the time, but it’s not fake. We’ve built a great clubhouse chemistry.

“You can look at it any way you want, from numbers to payroll, pitching, bullpen, offense. We’ve got it all. It’s not always the roster or talent or all that. It’s who plays the best this time of year. We just haven’t gotten it done. Are we capable of it? One hundred percent.”

As Turner made a plea to keep the band together, Realmuto sat alongside Nick Castellanos, the lightning-rod right fielder who endured one of the least productive seasons of his career.

Castellanos made a beeline for Kerkering on the field after the brutal ending because “that was the only thing to do in that moment.” He will begin the offseason by getting his sore left knee checked. It bothered him since he tweaked it on a play in late July. He’s under contract next year for $20 million, but after losing his spot in the everyday lineup, a change of scenery might be best for him and the team.

» READ MORE: The Phillies are once again poised for a World Series run. The plan this time: 'Whatever it takes'

Realmuto said it wasn’t time for any such conversations. Not after what just happened on the field.

“I’m not here to talk about free agency,” he said. “The last thing I’m thinking about is next year.”

Twenty-four days earlier, in this very clubhouse, the Phillies sprayed champagne and beer after defending their NL East title. Thomson, in his customary fashion, asked Realmuto how many more wins were needed for a World Series triumph.

“Whatever the hell it takes, Topper,” Realmuto shouted.

They came up three rounds short.

“It’s frustrating to go out like this,” Realmuto said. “We know we have the talent in this room to win the World Series.”

But as they walked out of Dodger Stadium, with the waving Phanatic on the wall of the visiting clubhouse, it might have been the last chance for this group to prove it.