Details of the proposed plan haven’t been widely discussed, but according to multiple reports, it likely involves an 82-game schedule in regular-season markets starting in early July, 30-man rosters (expanded from 26), a taxi squad of additional players, and a universal designated hitter, according to the New York Post. Teams would play only within their respective divisions and against regional opponents in the other league. The Phillies, for example, could face the AL East’s New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Baltimore Orioles in addition to their NL East rivals.