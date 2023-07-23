Craig Kimbrel blows save, but Phillies’ bats spark comeback 8-5 win in extra innings

CLEVELAND — Craig Kimbrel was 16 for 16 in save opportunities before he stepped onto the mound on Sunday afternoon during the ninth inning in what would become an 8-5 Phillies victory. He threw a four-seam fastball down the middle to David Fry, who promptly launched it to the left field stands. The game was tied, 4-4, and Kimbrel had his first blown save of the season. He struck out Will Brennan in the next at-bat to end the inning.

But in the tenth inning, the Phillies went to the plate with a sense of urgency. Coming off of a four-game losing streak, it’s hard to blame them. Trea Turner walked, Bryce Harper hit an RBI single to score ghost runner Johan Rojas, and Harper stole second base while Nick Castellanos was at bat. Bryson Stott was intentionally walked to load the bases for J.T. Realmuto.

Realmuto drove home Turner with a sacrifice fly. Stott stole second base in the next at bat, and Alec Bohm drove them both home with a single to right field. By the end of the 10th inning, the Phillies had tacked on four more runs.

It was just the right kind of aggression — not reckless, but enough to put pressure on the opposing pitcher and defense. Manager Rob Thomson has said lately that he’s looking for his lineup to pass the baton, and in the 10th that’s exactly what they did. All of their runs were scored by sacrifice flies or singles.

The Guardians didn’t make it easy on them. Jeff Hoffman took the mound for the Phillies in the bottom of the 10th and recorded no outs. With ghost runner Will Brennan standing on second, he allowed a walk, and then an RBI single to score Brennan. He allowed another walk to load the bases. At that point, Thomson pulled him for Yunior Marte, who was given the unenviable task of facing José Ramirez with the bases loaded and no outs.

He induced a fly out to retire Ramirez, a pop out to retire Josh Naylor, and a groundout to retire Myles Straw to give the Phillies an 8-5 win. It was Marte’s best outing of the season.

Two outfield blunders in the sixth inning, less than 24 hours apart

You might believe in baseball gods. You might not. But regardless of whether you do or don’t, it felt like some karmic force was at play on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours before, in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Guardians, the Phillies saw a pop up drop between Stott, Castellanos and Brandon Marsh to score the go-ahead run for Cleveland. Stott thought he heard Castellanos say something and backed off. Castellanos saw Stott and assumed he would catch the ball. It was a miscommunication.

On Sunday, a pop-up dropped in the sixth inning, but this time, it was hit by Marsh. Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, third baseman Ramirez and shortstop Tyler Freeman went running after it. Ramirez had it on the cusp of his glove but the ball fell out. Realmuto scored the go-ahead run to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

It was a rare sight from a Guardians team that has some of the best defense in baseball. For the Phillies, it felt cathartic. They entered Sunday’s game with a four-game losing streak. They had two two-hit games over that span. The top of their lineup has looked lost.

Sunday’s win wasn’t easy. It wasn’t a blowout or a shutout. It wasn’t the cleanest of games. The Phillies had to grind it out. They scored their first run on a balk in the first inning. Aaron Nola gave up two home runs in his first two innings. Bryce Harper made a curious decision not to run to first base in the fifth inning, when he hit a groundout towards first base.

He seemed to think it was foul, but the ball was called fair. Regardless, Harper did not run. But the groundout got the job done. He stood by home plate as Kyle Schwarber scored to tie the game, 3-3.

There were a few encouraging takeaways. Harper’s defense was one. In his second start at first base, he caught a line drive from Freeman and tagged Kwan for an unassisted double play in the fifth. He made a diving stop to rob Will Brennan of a hit in the fourth. In the eighth, with a runner on first and two outs, he kept his foot on the first base bag and reached out to catch a throw from Bohm at third to end the inning.

Harper’s defense ended up making a difference in a game that had little margin for error. The Phillies looked a little better offensively, too, outside of their extra inning rally. They drew seven walks. In the fifth inning, Marsh hit a lead off triple and Schwarber drove him home by legging out a single. Trea Turner moved Schwarber to third base with a hard hit double (showing what may have been his best swing in the past few weeks).

The inning ended in an groundout and a strikeout, but it was a glimpse at the kind of momentum the Phillies need right now.

