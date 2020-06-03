For weeks, it has seemed as though Major League Baseball and the Players Association are negotiating on separate tracks in sight of the same goal — a pandemic-shortened 2020 season — but with little regard for the issue that is most important to the other party.
The players insist they won’t accept less than the prorated salaries that they agreed to on March 26. But that didn’t stop the league from basing its economic proposal last week on sliding-scale secondary pay cuts totaling roughly $850 million for an 82-game schedule.
The league claims that owners will lose money for every game played without fans and with players making their full prorated salaries. Yet the players on Sunday proposed more games (114), no additional pay cuts, but $100 million in salary deferrals if the expanded playoffs are canceled by another wave of the coronavirus.
Hello? Does either side listen when the other speaks? Are their Zoom calls on mute? Hello?
Unsurprisingly, both proposals were dismissed almost out of hand. But less than 24 hours after receiving the players’ 114-game overture, MLB floated an idea through various media reports that might finally merge the negotiations on the same track, if not one that nudges the process any closer to a resolution.
Citing language in the aforementioned March 26 agreement that authorizes commissioner Rob Manfred to draw up a schedule “using best efforts to play as many games as possible while taking into account ... the economic feasibility of various alternatives,” the league told ESPN that it will consider unilateral implementation of a roughly 50-game schedule if the sides can’t reach a compromise.
The message: Whether or not the union relents in its opposition of secondary pay cuts, the players’ aggregate 2020 earnings will be the same.
Some back-of-the-napkin math: In 2019, player salaries totaled approximately $4.58 billion. Prorated over 82 games, that comes to $2.32 billion; prorated over 50 games, it drops to roughly $1.4 billion. In the league’s sliding-scale proposal, the players would average a 60% reduction from their full prorated salaries for an 82-game season, shrinking the total pool of money to — you guessed it — roughly $1.4 billion.
It seemingly will be up to the players, then, to choose between playing 82 games and accepting an additional pay cut or 50 games at 100% of their prorated salary.
MLB has not yet made a formal proposal of the 50-game plan. The league’s hope, according to ESPN and The Athletic, is that the players will ultimately agree to further salary reductions, which would allow for more games. But it’s unclear where the negotiations go from here or which side makes the next move.
One thing is certain: A breakthrough must happen within the next few days if MLB will meet its goals of resuming spring training by the middle of June and opening the season by Fourth of July weekend.
In a letter obtained Monday by The Inquirer in which Phillies full-time employees were informed of salary reductions, managing partner John Middleton wrote that he’s still “hopeful that we will see baseball at Citizens Bank Park this summer,” albeit without fans.
But Middleton also stated the Phillies are bracing to lose “substantially more than $100 million” this year and noted that gate-related sources — tickets, food and merchandise concessions, parking, and sponsorships — account for 40% of the team’s revenues, a figure that is consistent with league-wide numbers stated by Manfred.
Players want a more thorough audit of the owners’ books. It’s unlikely they will get it, at least not within the time frame for reaching a 2020 return-to-play agreement.
Although the players have raised the idea of salary deferrals to assist with teams’ reduced cash flow in a shortened season, economic experts concur that it’s unlikely owners would agree to take on debt in future years, especially given the likelihood that the financial toll of the coronavirus will reverberate beyond 2020.
MLB views the implementation of a 50-game schedule as a last resort, according to ESPN, so much so that the union views it more as a veiled threat than a realistic option. Imposing the severely shortened season would run the risk of further damaging an already strained relationship with the players’ union.
There’s also a chance that some players — perhaps even a few marquee names — would choose to sit out.
The proposal made by the union last Sunday included an opt-out provision for players who don’t want to participate, with full salaries for those with underlying health conditions and only service time — the countdown to free agency — for all others. It’s conceivable that a player who is eligible to become a free agent in November would rather not play than risk injury or other health problems for 50 games.