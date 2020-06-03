Two days after issuing an internal memo to all team employees that pledged “zero tolerance” for racial injustice, Major League Baseball expressed that sentiment in a public statement.
"The reality that the Black community lives in fear or anxiety over racial discrimination, prejudice or violence is unacceptable," MLB wrote in a statement released Wednesday morning. "Addressing this issue requires action both within our sport and society. MLB is committed to engaging our communities to invoke change."
Several MLB teams, including the Phillies, issued their own statements on Tuesday.