Major League Baseball’s dispiriting slog to a 2020 season is finally over.
After the players union on Tuesday night approved a proposed operations manual that includes health and safety protocols for returning to play amid a deadly global pandemic, baseball’s shortest season since 1878 is expected to be set at 60 games, beginning July 24, ending 66 days later on Sept. 27, and with the weighty and absolutely necessary caveat: coronavirus-permitting.
Earlier Tuesday evening -- roughly 24 hours after voting down MLB’s 60-game proposal and forcing a reversion to the March 26 agreement that empowers commissioner Rob Manfred to impose a schedule and guarantees the players will be paid on a per-game basis -- union leadership informed MLB that the players agreed to report mostly to their home cities -- as opposed to spring-training sites in Florida and Arizona -- for “spring training 2.0” on July 1.
That’s next Wednesday.
Then, nearly four hours after the 5 p.m. deadline set by MLB, the players union ratified the operations manual, essentially announcing “Play ball” in a terse, 13-word statement that said little more and with far less enthusiasm.
“All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps,” the statement read.
Despite the delay, the health guidelines were expected to pass, albeit with a few tweaks now and, according to one source, likely many others later given the unpredictable track of the coronavirus.
Ah yes, the coronavirus. It continues to loom over everything, just as it did back in March, threatening to keep the season from beginning by MLB’s target date or being played to completion. And it prompted an ominous tweet from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson late Monday night: “What happens when we all get it?”
Appropriately, then, the enmity and acrimony of MLB’s months-long labor fight with the Players Association took a back seat Tuesday to hammering out the last details of the 67-page operations manual, the first draft of which was delivered to the players in mid-March, especially health and safety measures that are all the more pressing with COVID-19 cases on the rise in several key baseball states and after an outbreak at the Phillies’ facility in Florida last week that resulted in 12 infected club employees, including seven players.
Multiple reports indicated that one unknown issue was holding back final approval. One possibility: MLB’s recent request that the players sign an “acknowledgment of risk” waiver before returning to the field.
Unlike other sports leagues, notably the NBA, MLB is attempting to return to play with teams using their home ballparks in cities across the country rather than quarantining players in a “bubble” at a single site or a cluster of nearby venues. The arrangement increases the difficulty of putting on a season because of the varied intensity of the virus in different cities and states.
Some players might not take the risk, citing personal or family health concerns. Others could simply decide that baseball’s shortest season since 1878 -- at what amounts to 37% of their full-season pay -- isn’t worth exposure to COVID-19. “High-risk” players likely will get paid and accrue service time -- the mechanism that determines free-agent eligibility after six years and a fully vested pension after 10 -- if they don’t play. “Non-high-risk” players probably won’t.
Details of the agreed-upon operations manual were not immediately available. But based on conversations that began last month, the season will likely include the following:
--A regional schedule in which teams will face divisional rivals and interleague opponents from the corresponding division in the other league. For the Phillies, that means 40 games against National League East rivals (Atlanta, Miami, New York Mets, Washington) and 20 against American League East clubs (Baltimore, Boston, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay, Toronto). Six of those teams had winning records last season; four made the playoffs. The Nationals won the World Series.
--The use of a universal designated hitter, which means more at-bats for Phillies outfielder Jay Bruce and possibly an early call to the big leagues for top prospect Alec Bohm.
--A 10-team playoff format that has existed since 2012. If the players had agreed to MLB’s 60-game proposal, they would have co-signed expanded 16-team playoffs. But that’s not happening.
Multiple reports suggested there will be an Aug. 31 trade deadline. There will also be provisions for expanded rosters, at least at the season’s outset, and each team will be allowed to carry a taxi squad.
MLB is also reportedly expected to settle ties after nine innings by putting a runner on second base. Hey, if there’s ever a time to experiment, it’s in a 60-game mini-season.
According to the first draft of the health and safety manual, which was obtained last month by the Associated Press, players and staff may live at their in-season residences with their families. At home, they wouldn’t be restricted in their behavior away from the field, although they would be encouraged to maintain proper social-distancing and masking protocol.
On the road, the proposed regulations are more austere. Members of a team's travel party would be discouraged from leaving the hotel except to go to the ballpark. Buses would shuttle them to and fro, with ride-share services and public transportation banned. They also wouldn't be permitted to use hotel fitness centers or to eat at restaurants. Meals would be served in a private section of hotel dining areas.
Players and staff are expected to receive twice-daily temperature checks at the ballpark and "multiple" fluid-swab tests for COVID-19 per week, although the exact frequency wasn't stipulated. MLB has procured the tests from the Utah laboratory that conducts its drug testing.
Anyone who tests positive will be subject to quarantine until testing negative twice within a 24-hour span. Teams will also use contact tracing to attempt to identify others who might be infected.
But after the Phillies’ outbreak, how will baseball handle mass infections on the same team?
It’s one of the many questions that will come up as baseball embarks on a season unlike any in its history.