Appropriately, then, the enmity and acrimony of MLB’s months-long labor fight with the Players Association took a back seat Tuesday to hammering out the last details of the 67-page operations manual, the first draft of which was delivered to the players in mid-March, especially health and safety measures that are all the more pressing with COVID-19 cases on the rise in several key baseball states and after an outbreak at the Phillies’ facility in Florida last week that resulted in 12 infected club employees, including seven players.