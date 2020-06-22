Ultimately, though, after four weeks of partisan bickering that reached levels of nastiness rarely seen outside the halls of Washington politics, the players voted to maintain their right to file a grievance, which they believe outweighs making less money in a 50ish-game mini-season than during a 60-game schedule that would have paid them roughly $250 million less than their 70-game counteroffer that was dismissed by the owners last week before it was even considered.