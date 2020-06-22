One week after flooding social media with cries of “tell us when and where,” members of the Players Association delivered a different message to Major League Baseball.
“Thanks, but no.”
Union leadership — a 38-member executive board comprised of an eight-player subcommittee and a player representative from all 30 teams — voted Monday night to reject a 60-game schedule at full per-game pay, a total outlay of approximately $1.51 billion, the Players Association announced. The plan was defeated by a 33-5 margin.
The fate of baseball in 2020 now falls to commissioner Rob Manfred, who will either use his authority under a March agreement to set a schedule of 50-something games without the players’ consent — presuming the coronavirus will permit a return to the field at all — or cancel the season altogether.
A decision could come as soon as Manfred talks it over with the 30 teams’ owners. He needs a three-quarters’ majority — at least 23 owners — to go ahead with a season.
“[W]e anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule,” the players union said in a statement. “While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the Players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back to the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other.”
It’s widely believed that Manfred viewed imposing a schedule as the nuclear option, in part because of the likelihood that the players will file a grievance claiming MLB made less than its “best efforts” to play a season and seeking “an additional billion dollars” in lost wages, as the commissioner told ESPN last week.
There’s also a possibility that many players will choose to sit out rather than return to the field for one-third of their full-season salary amid a pandemic that has killed nearly 120,000 people in the United States.
Manfred made an 11th-hour pitch Sunday and Monday to reach an agreement. He pointed to the wave of COVID-19 cases that have recently infiltrated the sport — including the outbreak at the Phillies’ facility in Clearwater that resulted in five players and three staff members testing positive last week and 32 others awaiting results — and noted the infeasibility of trying to squeeze in three weeks of “spring training 2.0” and more than 60 regular-season games before the final weekend in September.
In addition, Manfred reportedly offered to remove from the 60-game proposal guarantees of 16-team expanded playoffs and a universal designated hitter in 2021 if the 2020 season is unable to be completed.
Ultimately, though, after four weeks of partisan bickering that reached levels of nastiness rarely seen outside the halls of Washington politics, the players voted to maintain their right to file a grievance, which they believe outweighs making less money in a 50ish-game mini-season than during a 60-game schedule that would have paid them roughly $250 million less than their 70-game counteroffer that was dismissed by the owners last week before it was even considered.
Regardless of Manfred’s decision, this labor dispute has been as self-destructive as it was unnecessary. What should have been an all-for-one, one-for-all effort to bring back baseball in unprecedented circumstances turned into a pre-negotiation of a collective bargaining agreement that is 17 months from expiring.
The sides often talked past each other and delivered proposals with little regard for the issue that was most important to the other side. MLB proposed 82-, 76-, and 72-game schedules, all with supplemental reductions to the per-game prorated salaries agreed upon by the players in March. It wasn’t until June 15 that MLB stopped trying to reopen the March agreement and finally agreed to the per-game pay.
In turn, the players proposed 114-, 89-, and 70-game schedules, ignoring the owners’ claim that they would lose $640,000 per game played without fans. The players didn’t trust that accounting and believed the owners could afford to shoulder more of the financial burden of a pandemic-shortened season given the skyrocketing values of most franchises and the record $10.7 billion in revenues that baseball raked in last year.
The midpoint between 60 and 70 games should have been easy to find. But rather than settling at 65 games — a compromise that would have cost teams $125 million more, or $4.2 million per club — the owners scuttled a deal over roughly Phillies closer Hector Neris’ full-season salary.
Even when the sides thought they had agreed on something, they disagreed about what it was. It often seemed like each prioritized winning the negotiation rather than devising a plan to not be stopped by the virus.
If there is a season, then, it will require more spin than Aaron Nola’s curveball to paint it as a triumphant, willing return to the field.
Your move, Commissioner.