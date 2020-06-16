That might be the case. The owners’ projected losses would only be compounded if they don’t get to collect the national TV money from the postseason. But Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts recently characterized the financial fallout from this season as “biblical,” and St. Louis Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt lamented the unprofitability of owning a team, even though baseball raked in a record $10.7 billion in revenue last year, franchise values have soared over the last 10 years, and the New York Post reported last weekend that MLB reached a billion-dollar television deal with Turner Sports beginning in 2022.