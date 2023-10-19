The Phillies deserved to lose this one. It took them a while, but they did.

The following is a lengthy but not exhaustive list of things that a team cannot do and expect to win a postseason game.

Swing and miss 20 times, including 17 against a rookie starting pitcher. Allow three straight opposing batters to reach base immediately after scoring your only run of the game. Rack up more than four times as many strikeouts as hits.

Somehow, the Phillies did all of these things and still managed to get to the bottom of the ninth locked in a tie ballgame.

Craig Kimbrel then walked the leadoff batter.

Advertisement

That’s another thing you can’t do.

Long story short, the Phillies didn’t deserve to win this one. That’s really all there is to it. Yes, they were in a position to do so. Yes, you can look for all sorts of ways to frame this as one that got away. But just because a team could have won a game doesn’t mean it should have. And, in the end, they didn’t.

The Phillies entered Game 3 of the National League Championship Series with a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead and pull within one win over their second straight World Series appearance. Instead, they fell flat on their face, loading the bases with one out in the ninth inning and then watching the Diamondbacks swarm out of the dugout after Ketel Marte lined a walk-off single into center field to give Arizona a 2-1 win.

It was ugly almost everywhere and all the way through. Ranger Suárez was excellent. The defense was solid. Otherwise, the Phillies looked like they’d spent their previous 48 hours basking in the past rather than locking themselves in for the present. Their lineup managed just three hits, one of them for extra bases. Their pitchers allowed 13 baserunners, four of them via walk. They went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

You kept waiting for that big hit, that momentum-turning play, for that pivotal moment that the Phillies have produced habitually throughout the last two postseasons. It never came.

» READ MORE: Bryson Stott’s prediction for Bryce Harper’s free-agency decision was way off. Now he says it was a ‘no-brainer.’

The ninth inning was a microcosm of the evening as a whole. The top half ended with Alec Bohm taking a called strike three with the go-ahead run on second. The bottom half started with Kimbrel walking Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and then allowing a single to Pavin Smith to put runners on second and third with no out. The Diamondbacks did their best to squander a sure-fire win, with Gurriel getting thrown out at home on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Emmanuel Rivera.

Then, Marte ended it.

Mercifully.

Look, games like this happen. When they do, they often happen in spots like the one the Phillies were facing. After the 48-hour adrenaline rush that was their wins in Games 1 and 2, they took a cross-country flight and did not land in Arizona until Wednesday afternoon. Less than 24 hours later, they were in the dugout for a 2:07 p.m. first pitch.

You can only hope that’s all it was. Shake the rust off, get slapped back to reality, and check back into whatever zone they’d inhabited for the first eight games of these playoffs.

Highlights?

There weren’t many. Bryce Harper scored the Phillies’ only run on a mad dash from third base after a seventh-inning wild pitch that got to the backstop. José Alvarado recorded three outs on two pitches in the bottom half of that frame, rescuing the Phillies from what appeared to be the inning that would end it all. Orion Kerkering allowed all three batters he faced to reach base but somehow only ended up allowing one run.

Tie ballgame, somehow.

Give the Diamondbacks credit. They looked like they were dead after the Phillies’ exploded for a 10-0 win in Game 2. They were on the wrong side of a pitching matchup between Suárez and 25-year-old rookie Brandon Pfaadt. But Pfaadt did everything he needed to do after a shaky regular season. Struck out nine. Walked none. Left the mound without having allowed a run in 5⅔ innings.

You aren’t going to win many postseason games when an opposing starter makes you look that kind of silly.

The only thing they can do know is get a good night’s sleep and forget it ever happened.