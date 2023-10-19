Bryson Stott’s prediction for Bryce Harper’s free-agency decision was way off. Now he says it was a ‘no-brainer.’

PHOENIX — Bryson Stott was in college in the winter of 2018-19, when Bryce Harper’s free agency was the biggest offseason story in baseball.

And like everyone, Stott was transfixed.

“Me and two of our other friends that we’re really close with, we kicked Bryce out of the group [text] message and were predicting where we thought he might land,” Stott said. “I think everybody was wrong.”

Stott’s guess: “I think I went out on a limb and said the White Sox,” he said “Yeah, I was way off.”

The Phillies drafted Stott out of UNLV in 2019, midway through Harper’s first season with the team. And after spending five years in the organization, he wishes could go back and make a more well-informed guess about Harper’s eventual free-agent destination.

“I wish I did a little more research myself, and I think I might have been able to pinpoint something that sticks out to him: He’s a big family guy, and he treats the city of Philadelphia like his own family. I think they treat him the same way,” Stott said. “If I knew the city of Philadelphia when I was making my prediction, I think that knowing how big of a family guy he is, I think this was a no-brainer.”

Stott was named a finalist Wednesday for a National League Gold Glove award. The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner and the Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim were the other nominated second basemen.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Stott, who noted that he’s more focused on team-oriented goals. “Just kind of looking at stuff with [infield coach] Bobby Dickerson and some stuff that he thinks might go into voting and what not, he thinks I have a pretty good shot at it.”

