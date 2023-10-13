The story behind Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering’s ‘Atta Boy Harper’ shirt

Can you do me a favor — Can I get a shirt made?

Jared Pollock read that text from his friend and Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering on Wednesday night. Pollock, a graduate of Upper Dublin High School, met the rookie while serving as a team manager for South Florida’s baseball team.

“In college I was kind of like the go-to guy to help people out,” Pollock said. “When he texted me about the T-shirt, I was kind of like ‘Uh-oh, he’s becoming a full Philly guy now.’ ”

If the Phillies closed out the Braves, Kerkering wanted a shirt that had a dash of banter, but captured the clubs’ camaraderie. Since he got called up to the majors in late September, the team has welcomed Kerkering, aka “Diaper,” with open arms, and he wanted to express that appreciation.

How did he show it? With the words “Atta Boy Harper” on a powder blue shirt, matching Thursday’s Game 4 jerseys, with the quote “He wasn’t supposed to hear it” on the back.

The shirt refers to Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia’s comments after he mocked Phillies slugger Bryce Harper in the Atlanta clubhouse following their Game 2 win. Does it fuel the fire? Sure. Is it iconic and gives Philly fans more reason to love the 22-year-old? Absolutely.

“I didn’t want to cause any issues in the clubhouse,” Pollock said. “I really hope Topper [manager Rob Thomson] isn’t mad.

“Everything I’ve heard from Orion and his dad, the Phillies have been a great organization. You don’t always get called up in the big leagues and get welcomed into the clubhouse, especially with guys making the kind of money and having the stardom like Harper has had.”

Pollock isn’t a T-shirt designer. He majored in psychology at South Florida and has worked in baseball operations as a video coordinator. But he was going to make it happen for Kerkering.

Before Game 4, Pollock took the design he created to Jackets ‘n Things in Ambler. He teased the shirt a bit before the game, sending it to his friends, but wouldn’t spill which player would be wearing it. He told them, “Keep an eye out after the game.”

Kerkering gave tickets to Pollock and his dad for both home games in the NLDS. Before he entered Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, Pollock wrapped the T-shirt in a plastic bag for secrecy.

“He’s texting me, ‘I want to get that shirt,’ ” Pollock said. “I walked right down to the diamond club, took the Liam Castellanos path down there, walked down to that corner right outside of the dugout, and tossed it to him.

“Right after the game ended, I texted him ‘How quick is that shirt going on?’”

Little did Pollock know — once the media and fans got a look at the shirt, it would be the talk of the night. As it fanned across social media, Pollock’s phone was blowing up. He eventually decided to turn it off to soak in the celebration.

Growing up a Phillies fan, Pollock was grateful to share the experience with Kerkering, and he also had the opportunity to bring his dad, Eric Pollock, who took him to many Philly sports games as a kid.

“I’m trying as much as I can to help [Kerkering] around the city,” Pollock said. “I’m glad he can have a familiar face around and someone to reach out to about that kind of stuff.”

Pollock became a student assistant on the Bulls’ baseball team his freshman year. The job consisted of helping the director of operations with video, travel, and marketing. He remembers meeting Kerkering during a high school showcase and seeing then that righty had major-league talent.

The two became close the more time Pollock spent in South Florida’s dugout or bullpen. During the season, they would crack jokes or spend hours talking baseball.

“It’s so weird to think that he’s playing from my hometown team that I grew rooting for,” Pollock said.

“He could have gotten drafted by anybody, but the fact that he got drafted by the Phillies — I still remember getting the FaceTime from him — he’s screaming at me, and I’m borderline crying. I’m so happy for him.”

» READ MORE: Orion Kerkering is known for his slider and his mental toughness. Meet the coach who taught him both.

While Pollock only had one T-shirt made for Kerkering, he suggested making more to Jackets ‘n Things.

And who knows, with the NLCS next week, there could be other designs in store.

“I don’t want to jinx anything,” Pollock said, “but hopefully if we see him go down Broad Street, we’ll make another shirt.”