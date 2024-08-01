MLB announces postseason schedule, including flexible start date for the World Series

MLB announced dates for the 2024 postseason on Thursday, and the schedule has some changes from last year.

The postseason will begin with the wild-card rounds from Oct. 1-3. The five-game National League and American League Division Series are Oct. 5-12. The NL teams will have a day off on Oct. 7, between Games 2 and 3.

The seven-game NL Championship Series is Oct. 13-21. The ALCS is Oct. 14-22.

For the first time, the 2024 World Series will have a flexible schedule. Game 1 is scheduled for Oct. 25, hosted by the team with the better regular-season record. However, if the NLCS and ALCS conclude in five games or fewer by Oct. 19, the opening game will be moved up to Oct. 22 to avoid a long delay between series.

Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Nov. 2. If the series is moved up to the earlier start date, a potential Game 7 will be Oct. 30.

The full postseason schedule can be viewed here.