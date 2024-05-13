Here’s where the red-hot Phillies stand in this week’s MLB power rankings

Despite Sunday’s extra-innings loss to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball. They’ve won nine of their last 11 games and sit at the top of the standings.

Trea Turner’s IL stint hasn’t slowed down the offense, and the starting pitching has been elite, from ace Zack Wheeler to surprise Cy Young candidate Ranger Suárez. They haven’t played the toughest schedule, but there’s not much to complain about at Citizens Bank Park right now.

All that, and the Phillies still aren’t number one in everyone’s MLB power rankings this week. Look, the Phillies are No. 1 where it counts — in the win column. But while the National League overall is off to a slow start in 2024, there’s still a lot of competition at the top of the pile.

Here’s where some of the experts think things stand after six weeks:

CBS Sports: 1st

The Phillies displaced the Baltimore Orioles to take over the top spot in CBS’ rankings this week, up from No. 2 the week prior.

What they’re saying: “The Phillies have now won 20 of their last 25 games. The strength of schedule isn’t the best, but winning games at this high of a clip against any MLB competition is amazing.” — Matt Snyder

Fox Sports: 1st

Noted Shohei Ohtani superfan Ben Verlander gave the Phillies the top spot in his rankings thanks to their elite rotation.

What they’re saying: “Where is the weakness with the Philadelphia Phillies? We can go through ever one of these other Top 10 teams and I will show you where their weakness is. I can point to it, I can call it out … where is the Phillies?” — Verlander

MLB.com: 2nd

The Phillies come in at No. 2 in MLB’s weekly power rankings — just behind the Orioles, the American League’s best team.

What they’re saying: “You can totally be forgiven if you had thought the Phillies, after the week they just had, might be No. 1 atop these Rankings. … What can we tell you, the voting was very close.” — Will Leitch

Bleacher Report: 2nd

Bleacher Report gave the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a league-best +74 run differential, the top spot. The Phillies came in at second on their list.

What they’re saying: “This team hasn’t missed a beat since star shortstop Trea Turner landed on the injured list in early May with a strained hamstring, and the offseason addition of Whit Merrifield has already paid dividends.” — Joel Reuter

TheScore: 2nd

Similarly, TheScore has the Phillies in second place behind the superpowered Dodgers.

What they’re saying: “Bryce Harper’s been a beast, slugging .647 with three homers, 11 RBIs, and nine runs scored in May. … The rotation’s been ridiculous, with Ranger Suárez (1.50 ERA) and Zack Wheeler (2.53 ERA) looking like early Cy Young front-runners.”

ESPN: 2nd

This one is a few days old, and doesn’t factor in the Dodgers’ series loss in San Diego over the weekend, but it also slotted the Phillies in just behind the Dodgers at No. 2.

What they’re saying: “They can thank Bryce Harper for their recent success. … The Phillies are 17-1 in the past 18 games Harper has played, a span in which he has hit .333/.481/.667 with six home runs and 21 RBIs.” — David Schoenfield

USA Today: 4th

This ranking has the Phillies fourth, behind Baltimore, Los Angeles, and the Atlanta Braves. Hm.

What they’re saying: “Ranger Suarez (1.50 ERA) might be your early leader in NL Cy Young race.” — Gabe Lacques

Looking ahead, the Phillies play four games against the New York Mets and three against the Washington Nationals before the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers come to town. Can they keep it rolling?

