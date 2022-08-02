Unless the plan is to convert Brandon Marsh to a starting pitcher, I’m struggling to see the wisdom in the Phillies trading away one of their best trade chips in a deal that does not address their most glaring need.

Dave Dombrowski may not have had an opportunity to parlay Logan O’Hoppe into a playoff-caliber starting pitcher right now, but by trading the well-regarded catching prospect for a center fielder who has hit even worse than their current options, he has greatly complicated his ability to address the Phillies’ rotation woes this offseason, when the situation will be every bit as pressing as it is right now.

Dombrowski clearly felt like the clock was ticking on O’Hoppe, and he was correct about that. Catching prospects are notoriously high risk, and O’Hoppe’s stock could well be as high as it was ever going to be.

The 2022 breakout was never going to get a chance to contribute with the Phillies thanks to the presence of J.T. Realmuto. They were going to trade him at some point, and it made the most sense before the start of next season. But that doesn’t mean they needed to trade him now, with only a month remaining in the minor league season and the offseason hot stove looming.

Maybe a deal for a starter would not have materialized, in which case you can certainly argue that Marsh’s upside makes this deal make sense. But that’s unknowable right now. Does Marsh really improve the Phillies’ playoff chances enough to warrant striking such a deal in the heat of the trade deadline rather than waiting to find out what the offseason market holds? I’m skeptical.