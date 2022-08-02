After mostly neglecting their defense for the last two years, the Phillies took steps to improve their outfield by acquiring Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for double-A catcher Logan O’Hoppe, multiple sources confirmed Tuesday.

Soon after news of the Marsh trade broke came word of another deal with the Phillies acquiring closer David Robertson from the Cubs, a source confirmed. Pitching prospect Ben Brown, promoted this week to double-A Reading, is heading to Chicago, according to a source.

Robertson, 37, has had a bounceback season after signing a one-year, $3.5 million with the Cubs. He has a 2.23 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 40⅓ innings over 36 appearances and is 14-for-19 in save opportunities. It’s not clear whether Robertson will close for the Phillies, who have used both Seranthony Dominguez and Brad Hand in the ninth-inning role based on specific hitter matchups. Corey Knebel, who began the season as the Phillies’ closer, hasn’t allowed a run in 14⅓ innings.

Marsh, 24, is batting .226/.284/.353 with eight home runs in 292 at-bats this season for the Angels. But defense is his strength. And with Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in left and right field, respectively, the Phillies wanted to improve their center-field defense.

The Marsh deal was completed a little more than two hours before the 6 p.m. trade deadline. It also came after O’Hoppe played a day game for double-A Reading. Marsh is tied for ninth among all outfielders with seven defensive runs saved above average.

NBC Sports Philadelphia was first to report the Phillies’ interest in Marsh.

Robertson has unfinished business with the Phillies, who signed him to a two-year, $23 million contract before the 2019 season. He appeared in only seven games and posted a 5.40 ERA before being sidelined by an elbow injury that ultimately required Tommy John surgery.

Brown, a 22-year-old right-hander, was promoted to double-A Reading after putting up big strikeout numbers for high-A Jersey Shore. He fanned 105 of 297 batters (35.4%) and walked only 23 (7.7%) while posting a 3.08 ERA in 73 innings.

ESPN was the first to report news of the Robertson trade.

This is a developing story and will be updated.