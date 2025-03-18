NBC Sports Philadelphia will finally stream Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers games on Peacock

The day has finally come where you can stream Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers games without needing a cable subscription.

Starting Tuesday, NBC Sports Philadelphia will offer Philly sports fans the ability to stream local games on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming services. But there are a few catches, including the price tag.

The games will be available as an add-on for Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers who live in the Philadelphia market, meaning fans living elsewhere in the country will still need to use out of market platforms like MLB.TV and NBA League Pass to stream games. Subscribers will also be able to stream games that air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

While Phillies fans will be able to stream most games on Peacock, they won’t be able to watch exclusive national games that air on Fox, ESPN, Apple TV+, or Roku. The same goes for Sixers and Flyers games that air on ESPN and TNT.

The add-on will cost $24.95 a month on top of whatever you pay for your Peacock subscription. The least-expensive plan, Peacock Premium, currently runs $7.99 a month, meaning the minimum you’ll pay to stream games without a cable subscription will be $32.94 a month.

NBC is rolling out the feature at its other regional sports networks, and Philadelphia’s add-on is the most expensive. NBC Sports California will run fans an extra $17.95 a month to stream games featuring the Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, and West Sacramento (formerly Oakland) Athletics (they’ll begin playing in Las Vegas in 2028). NBC Sports Bay Area’s add-on will also run $17.95 a month, while NBC Sports Boston will stream Boston Celtics and Connecticut Sun games for $14.99 a month.

It’s also on the high end of similar streaming services being offered by other teams. In Los Angeles, Spectrum offers a streaming-only plan for Dodgers games for $29.99 a month, the same prices NESN charges to stream Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games. YES charges $24.99 a month for New York fans to stream Yankees and Nets games.

While pricey, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s streaming plan is much cheaper than subscribing to YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV to stream games, which have ballooned in cost in recent years to $82.99 a month. Fubo also streams NBC Sports Philadelphia, but plans carrying the network start at $84.99 a month.

In addition to the games, Philly fans will also be able to stream pre- and postgame coverage on Peacock, as well as shows like Birds Huddle and SportsNet Central.

NBC’s move comes as MLB is looking to consolidate local TV and streaming rights ahead of 2028, when all its current national TV deals will expire. The league’s goal is to amass as many local rights from its 30 teams as it can and either sell a streaming plan directly to fans or make a deal with a company like Amazon, Apple, or Netflix to stream the games, according to a source with knowledge of the league’s plans.

The Phillies’ current $2.5 billion deal with NBC Sports Philadelphia runs through 2041, and for that to change the team, the league, and NBC would need to hash out a deal on digital rights. The Phillies also own 25% of NBC Sports Philadelphia, with NBC’s parent company Comcast owning the remaining 75%.

The Sixers and Flyers deals with NBC Sports Philadelphia run through the end of the decade.