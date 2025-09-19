Nick Castellanos admits playing through a left knee injury ‘has been kind of tough’

PHOENIX — When the Phillies beat the Yankees on July 25 in New York, Nick Castellanos hauled in the last out with a leaping catch in right field, jamming his left knee on the warning track.

He missed one game, then returned to the lineup.

Advertisement

But Castellanos said this week that the injury has lingered. Appearing on a podcast hosted by Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Castellanos disclosed that he has played through patellar tendinitis in the knee.

“The second half has kind of been tough,” he said before revealing the injury.

» READ MORE: Roster decisions, a bullpen question, and more: What to watch for as the Phillies get set for the playoffs

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in that game against the Yankees and was batting .270 with a .745 OPS in 102 games. In 37 games since then, he’s batting .198 with a .566 OPS.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson acknowledged Castellanos’ knee issue Friday but said it isn’t the reason the right fielder has been relegated to a platoon with Max Kepler. Castellanos has started only three of the last nine games and is in the lineup primarily against only lefty starters.

“That has more to do with how well the other guys are playing, for me,” Thomson said.

As far as Thomson is concerned, Castellanos will be ready to contribute in postseason.

“Yeah, I consider him pretty healthy,” Thomson said. “But it does flare up every once in a while. I think it’s been bothering him on and off since that game in Yankee Stadium.”

Bohm’s back

Alec Bohm was reinstated from the injured list after the minimum 10-day term, as expected, after receiving an injection to treat inflammation in his left shoulder.

Bohm played third base and batted sixth in the series-opener here against the Diamondbacks.

“Just [want to] see what the swing looks like,” Thomson said. “That had a lot to do with a lot of the stuff that was going on with him.”

Bohm’s season has been marked by inconsistency and marred by injury. He began the season in a miserable slump, batting .177 through 19 games, then batted .311 over his next 72 games. He missed a month after the All-Star break with a fractured rib, went on 14-for-38 tear upon his return, then fell into a 4-for-36 funk after his shoulder flared up.

» READ MORE: Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter stayed healthy, but ‘didn’t do everything I wanted to this year’ in triple A

As Bohm returns, the Phillies are hoping he can be healthy and productive. At his best, he’s a doubles-hitting run producer and protection for Bryce Harper in the middle of the order.

But Bohm hasn’t driven the ball as much as usual. He entered Friday night with a .384 slugging percentage, his lowest mark since 2021 and well below his .442 mark the last two seasons.

“I think we’re all encouraged,” Thomson said. “Watching his [batting practice] over in Dodger Stadium [this week], it was pretty good, pretty impressive. He showed some raw power. So, hopefully it transfers in the game.

“Hopefully some time off helps. Hopefully it helps him and gets him back to where he was.”

The Phillies optioned infielder Rafael Lantigua to triple A to open a roster spot for Bohm.

Extra bases

Trea Turner (strained right hamstring) received treatment and continued his workouts at Citizens Bank Park. Thomson said Turner told him he’s running at “probably 60%.” The Phillies remain hopeful that Turner will return to the lineup before the regular season ends. ... Top prospect Andrew Painter won’t be among the players who stay in the Lehigh Valley area after the triple-A season ends Sunday to help the Phillies prepare for the playoffs. Instead, Painter will return home to Florida. The 22-year-old righty finished the triple-A season with a 5.40 ERA. “He’s come through healthy,” Thomson said. “And it’s always the second year [after Tommy John elbow surgery] when you really see the stuff play up and the guy gets back to normal. I think, all in all, a very successful year for him.” ... Aaron Nola (4-9, 6.44 ERA) is scheduled to start at 8:10 p.m. Saturday against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen (12-14, 4.73).