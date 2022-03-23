CLEARWATER, Fla. — New Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos will address the media at a noon news conference on Wednesday at BayCare Ballpark.

The Phillies and Castellanos agreed on a five-year contract on Friday for a reported $100 million. The team officially announced the deal on Tuesday.

Castellanos will wear No. 8, according to the Phillies.

Castellanos is coming off a career year in 2021 after batting .309 with 100 RBIs and 34 home runs for the Cincinnati Reds. That performance earned him a trip to the NL All-Star Game and a Silver Slugger award. Castellanos has played the bulk of his games in right field as of late; he has some experience playing third base as well, but hasn’t played that position regularly since 2017.

Castellanos’ news conference will be streamed on Phillies.com.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.