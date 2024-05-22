Bryson Stott and the Phillie Phanatic help unveil the Nike Dunk low ‘Philly’ shoe

The Phillies had the best record in baseball entering Wednesday’s night game against the Rangers, and Nike is taking full advantage of their early-season success.

On Wednesday, the brand introduced the Nike Dunk low “Philly” shoe with the help of Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott and the Phillie Phanatic in a promotional video on X, formerly known as Twitter. The shoe, which has a gray exterior color above a white base, features green laces and “PHILLY” spelled out on the back of the shoes.

In addition, the kelly green shoelaces include Philadelphia’s map coordinates as another homage to the city.

The shoe, which Nike says was ”for Philly, by Philly,” was designed in collaboration with local shoe stores Lapstone & Hammer and Creme. The Dunk will go on sale May 30 at both local stores, along with select stores across the region.

The shoe will also be sold at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park starting on June 1.