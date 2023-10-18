The Phillies will have a pool party if they close out the NLCS at Chase Field

PHOENIX — If the Phillies do what they came here to do — win two of three games and clinch a second straight National League pennant — they’re planning to add a wrinkle to their customary celebration.

Who’s ready to take a dip?

“I’ve seen that pool before, so I know exactly where it is,” backup catcher/team DJ Garrett Stubbs said Wednesday, referring to the famous natatorium beyond the right field fence at Chase Field. “If we take two here against Arizona, we’ll be bee-lining it for the water.”

The Phillies, who have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, wouldn’t be the first opponent to splash around in the Diamondbacks’ pool. In 2013, the Dodgers jumped in after the NL division series, prompting Diamondbacks president/CEO Derrick Hall to call them “classless.”

But Hall, apparently, has come around on the issue. Before the teams met again this year in the divisional round, Hall told reporters that the Dodgers “have the right to celebrate wherever they want, however they want.”

And that’s all Stubbs needs to hear.

“We’re a respectful bunch of guys,” Stubbs said. “We wouldn’t do it if it was a disrespectful thing.”

The Phillies touched down in Arizona after lunch Wednesday and held a short workout at Chase Field. Manager Rob Thomson teased Stubbs, who finally got a chance to play in the ninth inning of Game 2, a 10-0 blowout at Citizens Bank Park.

“He said he was a little sore today, so he wasn’t sure if he could play [Thursday],” Thomson cracked.

“Yeah, I told Topper I need a day [off],” Stubbs said. “But tell him again. Make sure he knows.”

Stubbs didn’t get into any of the Phillies’ 17 postseason games last season. He did catch the last inning — but didn’t get an at-bat — in the Astros’ Game 7 loss in the 2020 ALCS and Game 6 loss to the Nationals in the 2021 World Series.

Catching the final inning of Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park?

Way cooler, according to Stubbs.

“That was by far more of an electric atmosphere than I experienced in the World Series when we were down [7-0],” Stubbs said. “We were walking into our funeral and it was the last game and we were about to end the season on a loss in the World Series and go home.

“This time, I was screaming to the dugout, ‘Hey guys, watch this, I’m going to go out and play!’ I got to mess around because it was 10-0.”

Hey, next time, maybe Stubbs will get to hit.

“I don’t [think so], but shoot, if J.T. [Realmuto’s] spot had come up, I was going to hit,” Stubbs said. “If the boys score 10 runs again and it’s the ninth inning, the kid’s got a shot.”

Until then, Stubbs will keep an eye on the Chase Field pool.

Extra bases

Thomson wasn’t ready to announce a Game 4 starter, as expected, because Taijuan Walker and Cristopher Sánchez will be available to pitch in Game 3 in case of injuries, extra innings, or any other unexpected issues. But Walker is the favorite to start. ... Left-hander Ranger Suárez (1-0, 1.04 ERA in two postseason starts) will face Diamondbacks rookie righty Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 3.86 in two starts) in Game 3, which begins at 5 p.m. ET.