Braves haven’t named a starter for Game 3, and the Phillies don’t care

The Braves declined Tuesday to name their starting pitcher for when the National League Division Series shifts Wednesday to Citizens Bank Park. So does that complicate anything for the Phillies?

“Not at all,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I’m assuming it’s going to be a right-hander.”

The Braves are expected to start either Bryce Elder or AJ Smith-Shawver against Aaron Nola. Elder was an All-Star this season but had a 5.26 ERA in his final 10 starts and failed to complete four innings against the Phillies in September. The 20-year-old Smith-Shawver reached the majors in June, made five starts as a rookie, and spent most of the season in triple A.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said the team could also use a reliever as an “opener.”

“There’s a lot of different scenarios that we’re looking at,” Snitker said.

Nola faced the Braves three times this season, allowing seven earned runs over 18 innings. He allowed two runs last month in six innings as the Phillies beat the Braves in 10 innings. Last October, Nola did not allow an earned run against Atlanta over six innings as the Phillies won Game 3 of the NLDS. The Phillies are hoping for history to repeat itself.

“I know he was really good the last time he pitched against us. He’s one of the top pitchers in baseball,” Snitker said. “Just the assortment that he has, how he can extend games. We’ve had a few guys that have done OK off him. He’s done OK off us, too.

“He’s a tough ride because he’s got so many weapons, and he throws strikes. And he can command his fastball. So you just gotta get in there and fight like we did [Monday] night. I mean, you know what, you got 27 outs to make something happen.”

A ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Nola said Tuesday’s off-day provided a chance for the Phillies to move past Monday night’s crushing loss in Atlanta. The loss — which included a blown save and a game-ending double play started by the center fielder — was “heartbreaking,” Nola said.

“Definitely a heartbreaking one,” Nola said. “But we have another chance, right? We’re one and one. It’s good to split over there, come back home and hopefully get one [Wednesday]... It’s a new day. I mean, we have to forget about that, have to have a short memory about that. Try to take the positives away from those two games over in Atlanta. And it’s just good to be back home with our home crowd. We have three games left to do something.”

Extra bases

Thomson declined to say if Ranger Suárez will start Game 4 on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. He will make that decision after Game 3. ... According to Fox Sports, Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia was mocking Bryce Harper in the clubhouse after Harper ended the game by being doubled up at first base. “Really?” Thomson said. “I don’t think anybody needs any motivation right now. But if that adds to our motivation, that’s great.”