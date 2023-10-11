Braves to start Bryce Elder in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Phillies’ Aaron Nola

Six hours before first pitch, the Braves finally announced a starter for Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

Bryce Elder, come on down.

Elder emerged as the choice after what Atlanta manager Brian Snitker painted as considerable deliberation. The 24-year-old right-hander posted a 3.81 ERA in 31 regular-season starts and was an All-Star. But he struggled over the last 2½ months, with a 5.75 ERA over his final 14 starts.

» READ MORE: When do the Phillies unleash reliever Orion Kerkering? Francisco Rodríguez could be a blueprint.

Advertisement

The Braves chose Elder over 20-year-old rookie righty AJ Smith-Shawver, who made only five starts in the regular season. They also considered using an opener, Snitker said Tuesday.

It’s possible the Braves will use Elder as an opener of sorts. He has better numbers, albeit in a small sample, against the top of the Phillies’ order. Kyle Schwarber is 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a walk; Trea Turner 0-for-2 with two walks; Bryce Harper 0-for-4 with one walk. But the righties in the middle of the order — Alec Bohm (2-for-5) and Nick Castellanos (2-for-5, two homers) — and lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh (2-for-3) have had more success.

Elder made two starts against the Phillies this season. He shut them out for seven innings on June 22 at Citizens Bank Park and gave up four runs on three hits and five walks in 3⅔ innings on Sept. 20 in Atlanta.

Charlie Morton would’ve been the Braves’ preferred choice for Game 3. But he’s unavailable to pitch until at least the National League Championship Series because of a finger injury.

Aaron Nola will start Game 3 for the Phillies.