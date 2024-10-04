Skip to content
Phillies
Phillies vs. Mets for the first time in the playoffs: Our predictions for the NLDS

A historic series between two NL East rivals pits momentum vs. rest. Who will advance to the NLCS?

The Phillies' Bryce Harper (left) and the Mets' Francisco Lindor (right).
The Phillies' Bryce Harper (left) and the Mets' Francisco Lindor (right).Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer and David Dermer / AP
The playoffs will begin in South Philly on Saturday with a matchup we’ve never seen before: Phillies vs. Mets in the postseason for the first time.

They’ve seen each other plenty as NL East rivals, with the Phillies winning seven of their 13 meetings this season. The Mets, who turned around their season in June and got into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season, have momentum on their side. They got past the Brewers in the wild-card round with a three-run home run by Pete Alonso in the eighth inning on Thursday night to win Game 3. But the Phillies, with the second seed in the NL, are rested after enjoying a bye in the wild-card round.

So who are you picking to win the NLDS? Here’s how our insiders see the series going down: