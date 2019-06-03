Odubel Herrera’s future, at least in regard to baseball, will take a few more weeks to decide.
Major League Baseball announced Monday that Herrera will remain on administrative leave through at least June 17, which coincides with the Phillies center fielder’s scheduled appearance in Atlantic City Municipal Court. Herrera was arrested on Memorial Day and charged with simple assault and and knowingly causing bodily injury after an alleged altercation involving his 20-year-old girlfriend.
Herrera was placed on seven-day paid leave while MLB began an investigation. In extending Herrera’s absence, the commissioner’s office signaled it needs more time to conduct its probe.
According to the police report, Herrera left “hand print markings" on his girlfriend’s neck and “small scratches” to her arms during an incident at the Golden Nugget casino.