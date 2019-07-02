ATLANTA -- Odubel Herrera's leave of absence from the Phillies has been extended again by Major League Baseball, as he awaits his next court date.
Herrera will remain on administrative leave through at least Friday, a source said Tuesday. The Phillies center fielder is due in Atlantic City Municipal Court on Wednesday morning in conjunction with charges that he assaulted his girlfriend inside a casino hotel on Memorial Day.
Police arrested Herrera on May 27 and charged him with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury after his 20-year-old girlfriend told security at the Golden Nugget casino that he attacked her. She had handprint markings on her neck and scratches on her arm, according to the police report.
Herrera was due in court on June 17, but his attorney waived the initial appearance.
In keeping with the joint domestic-violence policy negotiated between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, the commissioner’s office placed Herrera on a seven-day administrative leave after the arrest. The commissioner’s office, which is conducting its own investigation into the incident, maintains the right to extend that leave before issuing a ruling on a potential suspension or other punishment and has now done so three times.
The Phillies are not yet privy to many details of the commissioner's investigation, according to general manager Matt Klentak. Last week, Klentak said he believed the league was waiting for Herrera's next court date before making any determination.
“I can tell you, from a roster-building perspective, we need to assume that we’re not going to have Odubel anytime soon,” Klentak said last week. “If we do then we’ll adjust to that. But I don’t think we can go into this counting on him by a certain date or performing at a certain level. To do that would not be wise.”