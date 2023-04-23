Logan O’Hoppe injury may keep him out for months

Los Angeles Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who was the player in the exchange which brought Brandon Marsh to the Phillies, injured his left shoulder in a loss against the New York Yankees.

O’Hoppe, 23, had injured his shoulder earlier in the week against Boston, but continued to play until Thursday against the Yankees, when he felt the injury worsen on a swing. Now he reportedly has a torn labrum and may be out for up to six months.

The Phillies selected O’Hoppe in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB draft with the 677th overall pick.

He was traded to the Angels on August 2, 2022, where he claimed the starting catching role in the spring.

Before the injury, O’Hoppe, who bats and throws right-handed, was batting .283 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games.

