“I could never understand how it either entertained the fans or benefited baseball to show the great old names as wheezing, balding, arthritic old men,” Veeck wrote in his 1962 autobiography, Veeck As In Wreck. “To the younger generations, the fabled old stars they have read about are made to look ridiculous. To their contemporaries, there may be a temporary wave of nostalgia, but it is followed by a wave of sadness at the realization that they themselves are becoming wheezing, balding, arthritic old men.”